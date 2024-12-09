Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market projected to surpass $1,055.881 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.69%

The enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.69%, reaching a market size of US$1,055.881 billion in 2030.

The enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.69%, reaching a market size of US$1,055.881 billion in 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the enterprise resource planning software market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.69% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$1,055.881 billion by 2030.The global market for enterprise resource planning software will demonstrate remarkable growth by extending government applications worldwide. ERP systems are optimizing processes and streamlining management by navigating through complex data. In February 2023, GOI (Government of India) approved the plan for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country. The Plan entails the establishment of 2 lakh Multipurpose Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (M-PACS). To strengthen Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), the government implemented the computerization of functional PACS with a financial outlay of ₹2,516 Crore. This would bring PACS onto an ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) based Common National Software, linking them with the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).Moreover, the emerging trend is cloud-based ERP software which is fueling the market growth. In September 2024, ECI Software Solutions announced the completion of its acquisition of Khameleon Software, a cloud-based ERP software company. This strategic acquisition expanded ECI’s distribution portfolio.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/enterprise-resource-planning-erp-software-market By deployment type, the enterprise resource planning software market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. The cloud is likely to grow at a significant pace with the increasing internet penetration and connectivity. The increasing internet data usage indicates the consumption of cloud storage and computing. On-premise software will have a significant share due to its notable security features and compatibility.By enterprise size, the enterprise resource planning software market is segmented into small & medium, and large. To increase productivity small and medium enterprises are increasing applications for the ERP software. Large enterprises are boosting demand for ERP software for better insight and business analytics.By industry verticals, the enterprise resource planning software market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecom, manufacturing, retail, and others. The BFSI sector will witness the demand for ERP software by fueling international trade and commerce. The healthcare sector has an increased demand for ERP software for better planning and diagnosis with AI. The retail sector needed ERP software for supply chain management , customer order management, planning, and scheduling. With the growing demand for retail products propelled by the e-commerce business, the demand for ERP software will increase in the sector.By function, the enterprise resource planning software market is segmented into finance, marketing and sales management, stock management, and others. Enterprise resource planning software integrates day-to-day business processes. It can work in HR, accounting, inventory management, and customer relationship management (CRM). With the growing number of data point collection and interpretation, the need for enterprise resource planning software will boost during the forecast period.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of enterprise resource planning software market is growing significantly during the forecast period. In India, the manufacturing industry contributed 17% of the nation’s GDP and over 27.3 million workers in 2023. It plays a significant role in the Indian economy. Indian government implemented different programs and policies to generate 25% of the economy’s output from manufacturing by 2025. This expansive growth in the manufacturing, healthcare, IT telecom, and retail sectors in the region will boost the demand for enterprise resource planning software.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the enterprise resource planning software market that have been covered are SAP SE, Oracle, Acumatica Inc., Odoo S.A., Saga, Wrike Inc., Workday Inc., Deltek Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, Infor, Microsoft Corporation, Citric System Inc., Intuit Inc., Constellation Software Inc.The market analytics report segments the enterprise resource planning software market as follows:• By Deployment Typeo Cloudo On-Premise• By Enterprise Sizeo Small and Mediumo Large• By Industry Verticalso BFSIo Healthcareo IT and Telecomo Manufacturingo Retailo Others• By Functiono Financeo Marketing And Sales Managemento Stock Managemento Others• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• UK• Germany• France• Italy• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• Israel• Otherso Asia Pacific• Japan• China• India• South Korea• Indonesia• Thailand• OthersCompanies Profiled:• SAP SE• Oracle• Acumatica Inc.• Odoo S.A.• Saga• Sage• Wrike Inc.• Workday Inc.• Deltek Inc.• Epicor Software Corporation• Infor• Microsoft Corporation• Citrix System Inc.• Intuit Inc.• Constellation Software Inc.Explore More Reports:• Enterprise Server Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/enterprise-server-market • Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/enterprise-manufacturing-intelligence-market • CRM Software Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/crm-software-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.