OSCE supports workshop focused on protecting the rights of persons with disabilities during natural disasters

From 6 to 7 December 2024, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe conducted a workshop titled “Adaptation for All: Rights of Persons with Disabilities During Natural Disasters” in Khujand, the Sughd region. The event was organized in partnership with the Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defense of Tajikistan, the public organization “Mehrbakhsh,” and several other organizations that represent individuals with disabilities.

The workshop aimed to raise awareness about the rights and needs of persons with disabilities during emergencies, particularly in the context of natural disasters. The programme emphasized the importance of an inclusive approach to emergency management and the availability of essential services for individuals with disabilities. Participants learned how the needs of this demographic are addressed in both the preparation for and response to natural disasters. The event included practical exercises alongside theoretical lectures that focused on developing evacuation plans and ensuring equal access to medical and humanitarian services.

This workshop was part of a broader initiative by the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe to support Tajikistan in implementing the National Action Plan following the ratification of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Notably, this was the final workshop in a series of sessions held throughout November in Kulyab, the Khatlon region, and the Garm district of the Districts of Republican Subordination.