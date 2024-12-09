Lighting the Shadows: Combating Corruption in BiH

Reflecting on International Anti-Corruption Day, I recall my first visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina years ago. A visitor is always struck by the country’s beauty and diversity, the warmth of its people and the richness of its culture. Unfortunately, when I came back to live here something else was also overwhelming: the heavy burden that corruption imposes on the people of this country. Nobody is untouched by it. In employment, in housing, in education, even in medical care - in so many areas of life big and small it takes a toll. I hear about it all the time and, as we all know, it is one of the main factors driving people to leave this country, to seek a brighter future elsewhere.

Certain disruptive actors, including some of the very politicians elected to represent and serve all constituents, promote a narrative that Bosnia and Herzegovina’s challenges are rooted solely in ethnonational divisions and rhetoric. The poisonous rhetoric of division should not obscure the pervasive problem of corruption. Corruption knows no ethnicity, social class, or gender; it transcends boundaries, reaching into the pockets of all citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Because corruption is insidious and pervasive, it cannot be eradicated only by drafting legislation, establishing institutions, or implementing strategies and action plans. These actions are certainly necessary but not sufficient. Combating corruption requires new thinking, cultural shifts, reshaped practices, and a collective commitment to accountability and human rights.

All this requires courage.

Being courageous is never easy. It requires integrity and determination. Courage means, for example, refusing to pay a bribe for services that should be free; reporting corruption, even when it feels futile; exercising one’s voice at the ballot box; and executing official duties without bowing to pressure or fear. We witness such acts of bravery each day, and the Mission commends those who continue to demonstrate, as history has shown, that Bosnia and Herzegovina is a country of courageous people.

The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission) is honored to support this country in these battles. The Mission joins efforts to prevent corruption before it occurs and repress it when it does. No matter how small, every victory is a testament to what is possible when determination meets collaboration and expertise.

Working closely with our partners to establish and support independent and functional anti-corruption offices, we aim to ensure these institutions empower and encourage citizens to report irregularities safely and confidently while providing essential insight into public spending, procurement, and decision-making.

The cliché that crime pays is a cliché for a reason, so the OSCE also aims to strike where it matters most to criminals, their wallets. This includes technical work and advocacy to improve the confiscation and management of the proceeds of illegal activities and enable the deployment of audit reports, public registries, and other innovative ICT tools that further accountability and prevent conflicts of interest.

We can be heartened by the positive examples with the potential to be emulated and replicated across the country.

For example, in recent years the Sarajevo Canton Anti-Corruption Office (CS ACO) has evolved into a leading institution in the prevention of corruption. Since 2017, the Mission has supported the CS ACO in developing its regulatory framework and human and technical capacity and establishing the Antikorrupiks platform. Building on this, in 2023 alone, the CS ACO achieved remarkable results, including nearly 100 public officials resigning due to conflicts of interest, providing whistleblower protection to seven individuals, and processing a significant number of corruption reports. By reducing corruption risks and improving public services, the courage of the CS ACO has inspired other cantons to adopt similar practices and establish their own anti-corruption offices.

The judiciary is another area where the citizens have low levels of confidence. The OSCE Mission’s long-standing and methodical trial monitoring program provides objective and critical insight into the judicial response to corruption, which, in turn, informs practical recommendations to advance fairness, efficiency, and equality before the law. Increases, even small ones, in the quality and rate of indictments and the provision of sentences aligned with the gravity of the crime indicate certain justice sector actors’ commitment and courage to combat the impunity syndrome. Mission advocacy for merit-based and transparent judicial appointment processes helps ensure that the justice sector is populated by individuals willing and able to tackle high-level corruption.

This fragile progress must be sustained through the cultivation of courage among institutions and individuals. Courage to call out corruption in all its forms. Courage to punish all instances of bribery, cronyism, and nepotism. Courage to prioritize justice over convenience. The OSCE Mission stands with and supports the independent journalists, human rights, members of civil society, office holders and the many brave citizens who exemplify such courage as they fight irregularities and injustice.

On this International Anti-Corruption Day, much work remains to be done but there is much to recount and celebrate. The courage of those taking on corruption in Bosnia and Herzegovina is making a difference. Looking forward, I believe the citizens of this wonderful country can achieve what they and their families deserve: thriving, transparent, and effective institutions; justice, inclusion, and the rule of law; and the fulfilment and protection of their fundamental rights and freedoms.