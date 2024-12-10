Aryza Partners with TransUnion to Enhance Credit and Debt Management Solutions in the UK and Ireland

Aryza and TransUnion partnership

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aryza Group, a leading provider of financial software solutions, has announced a partnership with TransUnion, a global information and insights company.

The partnership will leverage the strengths of both companies to offer comprehensive credit and debt management solutions across all Aryza platforms and services in the UK and Ireland, whilst keeping consumer well-being at the heart of decision making.

The collaboration is designed to address the growing demand for integrated credit and debt management solutions among TransUnion’s customer bases. The partnership aims to fill the gaps identified by TransUnion for clients that are looking for more comprehensive platform and data solutions across the credit and debt management cycle. This initiative will seamlessly align Aryza’s product offerings to TransUnion’s client engagements, ensuring that all opportunities are fully supported and optimised by introducing TransUnion’s clients to Aryza’s suite of platforms and solutions as potential end-users.

Kevin O’Neill, Chief Revenue Officer at Aryza said:

"This partnership marks a major milestone for Aryza. Collaborating with a highly respected organisation like TransUnion, that knows and trusts Aryza from our successful data partnerships in the UK and Ireland, underscores the strength of our solutions and our unwavering commitment to innovation in the sector. Partnering with TransUnion will allow us to expand our reach and provide our solutions to a broader audience, helping more individuals and businesses manage their credit and debt obligations effectively."

Sam Welch, Chief Revenue Officer at TransUnion in the UK added:

“We are delighted to partner with Aryza to bring advanced solutions to our clients in the UK and Ireland. Aryza’s innovative platforms, combined with our extensive data insights, will enable us to deliver more effective services. This collaboration showcases how companies can innovate together using the latest technology, reflecting our commitment to information for good by evolving with our clients’ needs and delivering enhanced value through collaboration.”

