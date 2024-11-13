Aryza Expands Partnership with GoCardless to Enhance Payment Solutions

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aryza Group, a leading provider of financial software solutions, announces the expansion of its partnership with GoCardless, a global bank payment company. This collaboration transforms the existing technology relationship into a comprehensive partnership that includes an introducer agreement across all Aryza platforms globally.

Since becoming a technology partner in 2022, GoCardless has played a vital role in Aryza’s payment solutions. Through this enhanced partnership, both companies are committed to collaboration, leveraging their synergies to deliver innovative payment solutions for Aryza's diverse customer base, with additional GoCardless solutions now integrated directly into Aryza’s platform.

As part of the new agreement, Aryza will integrate GoCardless' open banking-powered feature Instant Bank Pay (IBP) capabilities into its loan and lease management software, Aryza Lend, in 2025 with plans for broader integration across other product lines. This initiative gives Aryza customers more choice, providing merchants with an effective alternative for instant, one-off payments while reducing the costs associated with traditional card transactions.

Additionally, Aryza's merchants will benefit from GoCardless' Success+ to recover failed payments, elevating the customer experience. Success+, which recovers two-thirds of failed payments on average, applies machine learning to data from the millions of transactions GoCardless processes each year to intelligently identify the best time for payment retries.

These enhancements are further examples of Aryza's commitment to innovation and responsiveness to market demands.

As part of this partnership, Aryza will extend GoCardless' capabilities beyond the UK and Ireland, rolling out Direct Debit and IBP solutions across Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and North America.

Martin Prigent, Group Director of Partnerships & Key Customer Relationships, commented: “Our partnership with GoCardless marks a significant step forward in enhancing our payment capabilities. By integrating GoCardless' cutting-edge technology, we are excited to offer our clients a seamless payment experience that not only meets their current needs but also positions us for future growth across our global markets.”

Tom Metcalfe, Director, UK&I Partnerships at GoCardless, said: “We’re excited to scale our reach in the banking and lending space through this expanded relationship with Aryza. With effective ways to drive top-line growth while keeping costs down, bank payments are the perfect partner for this sector and we can’t wait to bring the benefits to even more businesses.”

Contact

For more information, please contact:

ellen.oliver@aryza.com

press@gocardless.com

About Aryza

Aryza is a provider of end-to-end, mission-critical automation software to business customers in regulated industries, focused on the lending, credit, debt recovery and insolvency sectors. Aryza’s solutions automate a wide range of back and middle office activities including customer data collection, administration, and payment processing, covering every stage of the debt cycle. Its scalable technology platform is capable of meeting high volume, high complexity needs and helps customers significantly increase efficiency while ensuring compliance with local legislation. Aryza’s solutions are underpinned by unrivalled expertise and powerful data and are designed to have a positive impact on the financial health and wellbeing of our customer’s customers around the world. Since its foundation in 2002, the business has grown rapidly. Today it has global operations across four continents.

For more information visit www.aryza.com

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Nearly 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking.

GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use data and insights to improve payment success, reduce fraud and, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.

