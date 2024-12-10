ATS Medical Opens Retail Store in Deira, Dubai

Founded at the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic, ATS Medical has quickly become a trusted supplier of medical devices and supplies

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATS Medical Supplies Trading L.L.C. announces the opening of its first physical storefront in the MENA region. Conveniently located in the Medical Equipment Market in Deira, Dubai, the retail store is designed to provide healthcare professionals and institutions with easier access to high-quality medical devices and supplies, supporting the region’s growing healthcare sector in the Middle East and Africa.The store opened on September 6, 2024, and is located at Shop No. 13, Bin Jarsh Building, BA-1, Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The store's operating hours are as follows: Monday to Saturday, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM, and Sunday, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.The store features a diverse and comprehensive range of products designed to meet various medical and wellness needs. This includes diagnostic and surgical equipment, essential hospital supplies for emergency care, gynecology, obstetrics, and patient monitoring. Additionally, the store offers advanced hospital equipment, convenient home care solutions, and a curated selection of beauty and wellness products, ensuring quality and reliability across all categories.“Our goal at ATS Medical is to offers advanced medical equipment that ensure healthcare professionals have the best technology to enhance patient outcomes and save lives. This storefront represents more than just a place to purchase supplies—it’s a hub for affordability, accessibility, and support,” said Dr. Majd Karazoun, Managing Director of ATS Medical. “We're thrilled to introduce our cost-effective approach to the MENA region, to combines high-quality, certified medical equipment with competitive pricing, ensuring healthcare providers can achieve optimal patient outcomes by world-class tools and technologies while managing expenses effectively”.ATS Medical was born when Aerospace Technical Services Co. (ATS) sought new ways to adapt and serve in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. A leader in aviation maintenance, repair, and technical services, ATS saw an opportunity to leverage its extensive global network and sourcing expertise to address a critical need for certified medical products.“Our mission at ATS Medical goes beyond simply providing medical supplies; it’s about enhancing the quality of life for our community,” said Mr. Mahdi Al-Tahaineh, chairman of the ATS group of companies. “Our values-driven business model inspired us to support the medical community during the pandemic. The launch of this storefront also reflects the broader mission of ATS: to leverage our expertise across industries to provide innovative, dependable solutions that serve our clients and communities worldwide.”For more information, visit www.medicalats.com About ATS MedicalATS Medical Supplies Trading LLC, established in 2020, is a trusted partner in providing high-quality medical equipment and supplies across the Middle East and beyond. ATS Medical is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that empower healthcare professionals and institutions to enhance patient care. The mission is to contribute to the well-being of communities by offering a comprehensive range of cutting-edge medical devices and supplies tailored to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare sector.

