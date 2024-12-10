Abda Khan’s latest novel to be published by Chiselbury

Cover of 'That Which May Destroy You' Author Abda Khan

Through the compelling plot and carefully structured narrative, Khan gives voice to women whose stories are rarely heard, raising complex and challenging cultural, social and moral questions.” — The Yorkshire Post

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chiselbury is pleased to announce that it will be publishing Abda Khan ’s latest novel, a truly gripping courtroom thriller, That Which May Destroy You, on 8 March 2025, appropriately enough, International Women’s’ Day.Miriam Hassan stands in the defendant’s dock at Birmingham Crown Court charged with the cold-blooded murder of her well-known, rich, charismatic husband Zaf, to which she pleads not guilty. However, nothing is straightforward.There is conflicting witness testimony. The couple argued on the day in question, and Miriam was overheard threatening him. A witness places her at the scene of the crime. Miriam’s evidence casts doubt on her guilt, but no one can corroborate it.It soon becomes apparent that both Zaf and the marriage were not as they seemed. Miriam discloses details about the ‘gaslighting’ and emotional abuse she suffered, and the court also discovers that Zaf in fact had a number of enemies. On the other hand, Miriam stands to inherit Zaf’s vast fortune if she walks free.Through the moving testimony in the courtroom and dramatic flashbacks of the two-year marriage, the reader is taken on a gripping and thought-provoking journey, but when the shocking truth is finally revealed, the reader will be left with a moral question that may be difficult to answer.Abda Khan is a lawyer turned writer and author of the critically-acclaimed novels ‘Stained’ (2016) and ‘Razia’ (2019) and her poetry collection ‘Losing Battles Winning Wars’ (2023). She often writes about difficult themes, such as the topic of ‘gaslighting’ in ‘That Which May Destroy You’, and is passionate about using fiction as a vehicle to amplify unheard voices and shine a spotlight on challenging social issues.Abda was Highly Commended as a finalist in Arts and Culture category of the Nat West Asian Women of Achievement Awards in 2017 and she won British Muslim Woman of the Year in 2019.‘That Which May Destroy You’” is now available for pre-order here . ISBNs 978-1-916556-59-1 (Hardback) 978-1-916556-85-0 (Paperback) and 978-1-916556-60-7 (epub). If you would like a review copy please email info@chiselbury.co.uk.

