'The Brain Always Wins 2’ to be published by Chiselbury

Former US Navy Seal calls the book ‘a life saver’

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new book, The Brain Always Wins 2 , by world-leading Clinical Sport Psychologist Dr John Sullivan and Amazon best-selling author and communications expert, Chris Parker , is to be published by Chiselbury in April 2025. It will teach readers how to create their own personalised brain management process that will enhance wellbeing and improve performance in all aspects of personal and professional life.In the book Sullivan and Parker explain their unique approach using the acronym P.R.O.C.E.S.S. (which address seven key areas of brain management: P – Physical activity; R – Rest and recovery; O – Optimum nutrition; C – Cognitive function; E – Emotional management; S – Socialisation and communication; and S – Synergy).Chapters address each of these topics from a brain-first perspective. Readers are encouraged to create their own personal brain management process by using the unique ‘The Brain Always Wins Practical Planner’ developed by the authors. There are a wide range of activities in each chapter that will build a bespoke strategy. Readers also are given insights into – and discounted access to – technology they can incorporate within their personal process.Jeff Nichols, an Exercise Physiologist and the Founder of Performance First, says:‘The information laid out in this book literally saved my life. I was a Navy SEAL for eleven years. I averaged 273 days away from home every year, double-digit combat deployments, an equal number of concussions, and a countless number of injuries. I reached such a point of Central Nervous System failure my hair and fingernails were falling out. It was then I was fortunate enough to reach out to Dr John Sullivan. He did more than simply improve my physical, emotional and mental state; by the end of our work together I was actually performing at a much higher physical, social and neurological level than before my injuries, concussions and sleep deprivation. It is no surprise to me, then, that John has co-authored The Brain Always Wins 2. Moreover, the added benefit is that I am now the strongest, the healthiest and the happiest I have ever been. The Brain Always Wins 2 is more than a book; it’s an investment in your life and everything you care about. Believe me – it’s a game changer!’The Brain Always Wins was first published to great acclaim in 2016. It led the way in teaching the importance of a brain-focused approach to health and high performance, a topic that has subsequently grown in popularity.In this new edition, the authors have kept true to their original style and purpose: highlighting the importance of respectful conversations and the value of stories in education; making science easily accessible and applicable for all; and enabling individual, bespoke learning. The new content now makes this book even more practical and valuable in a world that has shifted significantly in recent years.The Brain Always Wins 2 is published by Chiselbury Publishing on April 28th 2025. It will be available in hardback ISBN: 978-1-916556-78-2, paperback ISBN: 978-1-916556-79-9 and as epub/Kindle ISBN: 978-1-916556-80-5 and is available for pre-order now from Chiselbury and all good bookshops.

