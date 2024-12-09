Patient Monitoring Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.20% by 2030, estimates DelveInsight

Patient Monitoring Devices market

Patient monitoring device companies are Abbott, Masimo, Brain Scientific, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare, ETC

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s Patient Monitoring Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, patient monitoring devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key patient monitoring devices companies in the market.

As per DelveInsight analysis in the patient monitoring devices market, the demand for these devices is projected to rise exponentially owing to the growing prevalence of various lifestyle-associated disorders and chronic disorders. Additionally, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has also fuelled the patient monitoring devices market.

Key Takeaways from the Patient Monitoring Devices Market

• As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global patient monitoring devices market during the forecast period.

• The global patient monitoring devices market was valued at USD 35.21 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, in order to reach USD 56.46 billion by 2030.

• Notable patient monitoring devices companies such as Abbott, Masimo, Brain Scientific Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare, Omron Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Compumedics Limited, Dexcom, Inc., Nonin, BIOTRONIK, Natus Medical Incorporated., Hill-Rom Services, Inc., Getinge AB, SCHILLER, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, and several others are currently operating in the patient monitoring devices market.

• On October 2, 2024, BioIntelliSense announced the FDA clearance of its rechargeable BioButton® Multi-Patient wearable and BioDashboard™ system. This innovation aims to enhance hospital virtual care programs cost-effectively. The BioButton Multi-Patient device expands BioIntelliSense's award-winning continuous patient monitoring portfolio by providing a rechargeable and reusable solution for automating vital sign collection in various settings, including medical-surgical units, specialty care areas, emergency departments, and home care.

• On November 01, 2021, Masimo launched the Dual SET® Pulse Oximetry for Root®, a highly versatile patient monitoring and connectivity hub. The first application of Dual SET® Oximetry is a significant advancement to Masimo SET®-guided critical congenital heart disease (CCHD) screening, with the CE marking and European launch of the Masimo SET® MOC-9® module and the addition of the Eve™ CCHD Newborn Screening Application for Root. Together, this combined solution enhances the automation of newborn screenings using Dual SET® Oximetry.

• Thus, owing to such development activities in the market, there will be rapid growth observed in the patient monitoring devices market during the forecast period.

Patient Monitoring Devices Overview

Patient monitoring devices measure, record, distribute, and display biometric value combinations such as heart rate, SPO2, blood pressure, temperature, and others. High-capacity, multi-function monitoring devices are commonly used in hospitals and clinics to ensure high levels of patient care quality. Portable patient monitoring devices, on the other hand, are designed to be small and power-efficient. As a result, they can be used in remote areas or by paramedics to aid in field diagnosis while also monitoring and transmitting data to healthcare providers in other locations.

Patient Monitoring Devices Market Insights

The global patient monitoring devices market is studied geographically for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America currently leads the global patient monitoring devices market in terms of revenue share and is expected to maintain this position throughout the study period. This dominance is due to the various government programs launched in the region to support patient monitoring and remote patient monitoring.

Furthermore, the region’s aging population, which is more prone to developing various disorders, is expected to increase demand for patient monitoring devices.

Patient Monitoring Devices Market Dynamics

The global patient monitoring devices market is expected to grow significantly due to the growing burden of the elderly population, who are more susceptible to developing various chronic disorders, increasing approvals and launches of many patient monitoring devices, integration of advanced technology in the product portfolio, and other factors.

Additionally, the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic increased market demand for patient monitoring devices products. This is because the pandemic’s outbreak restricted the movement of many individuals, particularly the elderly population suffering from various chronic disorders, to hospitals or clinics for normal routine check-ups to prevent the transmission of the infection, increasing demand for remote patient monitoring devices, a subset of patient monitoring devices. Furthermore, the players shifted their manufacturing capacity to develop various devices and software to enable remote patient monitoring among COVID-19 patients.

Patient Monitoring Devices Market Dynamics Analysis

• Coverage: Global

• Study Period: 2021–2030

• Market CAGR: 8.20%

• Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size in 2021. USD 35.21 Billion

• Projected Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size by 2027. USD 56.46 Billion

• Key Patient Monitoring Devices Companies. Abbott, Masimo, Brain Scientific Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare, Omron Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Compumedics Limited, Dexcom, Inc., Nonin, BIOTRONIK, Natus Medical Incorporated., Hill-Rom Services, Inc., Getinge AB, SCHILLER, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, and others

Patient Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation

• Market Segmentation By Type of Devices: Neuromonitoring Devices, Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Respiratory Monitoring Devices, Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices, Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems, and Others

• Market Segmentation By Application: Cardiology, Neurology, Respiratory, and Others

• Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings, and Others

• Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

