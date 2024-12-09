Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza hands over birth certificates in Empangeni, 10 Dec

The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Mr Njabulo Nzuza, is scheduled to visit Empangeni in KwaZulu-Natal to hand-over birth certificates to over 180 citizens who had laid claim to South African citizenship through Late Registration of Birth (LRB).

The hand-over of the birth certificates follows the meticulous adjudication of the LRB applications of the affected citizens by the Home Affairs Provincial office in KwaZulu- Natal in a development affirming the Deputy Minister’s message to South Africans that it is never too late to claim your citizenship. 108 recipients of the birth certificates fell within the category of 15 years and above, while 78 were below 14 years.

Members of the media are invited to participate as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 10 December 2024 Time: 10h00

Venue: Empangeni City Hall, Empangeni, uMhlathuze Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal

For media enquiries, please contact:

Siya Qoza

Cell number: 082 898 1657

#GovZAUpdates #ServiceDeliveryZA