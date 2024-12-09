Minister Leon Schreiber visits Lebombo Border Post to unveil use of new technology, 11 Dec

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr. Leon Schreiber, will be visiting the Lebombo Border Post in Mpumalanga.

December and January are the peak periods in terms of movement into and out of South African ports of entry, therefore the Minister will be visiting this busy border post to ensure that the Border Management Authority (BMA) is fully prepared to deal with the upcoming peak period while at the same time unveiling the use of new technology that will boost the BMA’s capabilities.

The Minister will be joined by the Commissioner of the Border Management Authority, Dr. Michael Masiapato.

All media are invited to join this event.

Details are as follows:

Date: 11 December 2024

Time: 09:00 – 13:30

Location: https://g.co/kgs/Se8yikr

For media enquiries, please contact:

Siya Qoza

Cell number: 082 898 1657

Duwayne Esau – Spokesperson for the Minister

Cell number: 077 606 9702

