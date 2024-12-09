NEBRASKA, December 9 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Donated and Decorated Christmas Tree to be Lit Sunday at State Capitol

LINCOLN, NE – The Nebraska State Capitol will be filled with song and music on Sunday, Dec. 8, as Governor Jim Pillen and First Lady Suzanne host the 76th annual lighting of the State Christmas Tree in the Capitol Rotunda.

The event starts at 1:30 p.m. and will be hosted by award-winning Nebraska broadcaster Charlie Brogan and will feature prelude music by the Sharpshooters Woodwind group, part of the Nebraska National Guard 43rd Army Band. Performers include choirs from Concordia Lutheran High School of Omaha and Wahoo Elementary School of Wahoo. Gov. Pillen will deliver his holiday message before leading the lighting of this year’s donated Christmas tree.

The 22-foot Colorado spruce was given to the state by Terry and Pat Hastreiter of the Nebraska Nursery & Color Gardens in Walton, Nebraska. Last week, workers pulled the tree through the Capitol entrance and staff spent the weekend decorating it. The tree is flanked by a smaller tree made of stacked books from First Lady Suzanne Pillen. Her ‘literacy tree’ serves as a holiday reminder to Nebraskans about the importance of reading to children.

A rebroadcast of the tree lighting ceremony can be heard Sunday on KFOR at 5:00 p.m. The program is sponsored by Black Hills Energy and will be available on the KFOR website for listening or downloading through Christmas.

Throughout the holiday season, visitors are welcome to the State Capitol. Free guided tours are offered hourly Monday – Friday at the following times: 9:00, 10:00, 11:00, 1:00 2:00, 3:00 and 4:00. On Saturdays, tours begin at 10 a.m. and on Sundays at 1:00 p.m. The Capitol will be closed on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) and again on New Year’s Day (Jan. 1). Once lit, the tree will remain up through Sunday, Dec. 29.

Please call the Tour Office at (402) 471-0448 for more information about visiting the Capitol.