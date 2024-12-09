Education Above All Foundation Partners With USAID to Expand Educational Opportunities For Afghan Children and Youth

Signing Between EAA Foundation and USAID at Doha Forum

DOHA, QATAR, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Education Above All Foundation, a leading global education foundation signed a landmark agreement with the United States Agency for International Development’s Mission to Afghanistan (USAID/Afghanistan) to enhance access to primary and higher education for Afghanistan’s children and youth. The agreement, signed on 8 December 2024 at the Doha Forum, reaffirms a shared commitment to education as a fundamental right for all, particularly for marginalised and at-risk communities.

Under this partnership, EAA Foundation with the support of Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and USAID, will mobilise a combined US$50 million in funding, equally contributed by both parties, to support the enrolment of over 100,000 out of school children and provide nearly 2000 post-secondary scholarships.

In addition to the funding, the partnership focuses on cooperative research and strategic engagement with other stakeholders to strengthen Afghanistan’s education sector. Together the organisations will work to accelerate student enrolment, improve retention and create pathways to high quality education for at-risk Afghan youth.

Mohammed Al-Kubaisi, Acting CEO of EAA Foundation, emphasized the significance of this partnership: ”At Education Above All Foundation, we believe that education is the key to unlocking opportunity and transforming lives. Collaborating with USAID on this crucial partnership is a vital step toward our shared vision of inclusive and equitable education for all. By working together, we can break down the barriers to accessing quality education, empower communities, and contribute to a brighter, more sustainable future. "

Joel Sandefur, USAID Mission Director for Afghanistan, highlighted, “Ensuring sustained access to quality education for Afghan women and girls, fostering meaningful learning outcomes, and prioritizing the safety and well-being of learners and educators are central to USAID’s mission. Through our partnership with Education Above All, we unite with like-minded partners committed to building a brighter and more prosperous future for all Afghans.”

This partnership builds on EAA Foundation’s ongoing efforts to support Afghan students including the Qatar Scholarship for Afghans Project (QSAP), which has provided Afghan university students with critical support to rebuild their futures. In 2021 through collaborations with NGOs and higher education institutions, the Afghan Future Fund and the Government of Qatar, Afghan university students were successfully evacuated, ensuring continued access to education amidst the crisis..

About the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation

The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation is a global foundation established in 2012 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. EAA Foundation aims to transform lives through education. We believe that education is the single most effective means of reducing poverty, creating peaceful and just societies, unlocking the full potential of every child and youth, and creating the right conditions to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Through our multi-sectoral approach, unique financing models, focus on innovation as a tool for social good, and partnerships, we aim to bring hope and real opportunities to the lives of impoverished and marginalised boys and girls. EAA Foundation is comprised of the following programmes: Educate A Child (EAC), Al Fakhoora, Reach Out To Asia (ROTA), Protect Education in Insecurity and Conflict (PEIC), Innovation Development (ID) and Together project.

