Education Above All Foundation, Asian Development Bank Sign $250 Million Agreement to Advance Youth Education and Skills

DOHA, QATAR, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Education Above All Foundation (EAA), a global foundation for education and development, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have announced a high-level collaboration at the Doha Forum. The total budget of this collaboration is approximately USD 250 million which includes $100 million in grants from EAA Foundation, with the support of Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), and $150 million in loans from ADB.

The collaboration aims to support marginalised children and youth in developing countries in Asia and the Pacific through a comprehensive approach spanning primary education, skills, tertiary education to employment, leveraging EAA Foundation’s diverse programmes and ADB’s extensive resources.

The partnership focuses on addressing barriers to education such as poverty, discrimination, conflict, challenging geographies, and climate change. EAA Foundation will commit to supporting education of out of school children (OOSC), youth and learning for climate action in schools, post secondary education, and skills development for jobs, with particular emphasis on green skills for youth capacity development for climate action, green jobs, and green entrepreneurship.

The agreement will place renewed emphasis on support for post-secondary and university education, in addition to employability and skills development training, with the ultimate outcome of securing employment and self-employment for youth (18-35) across multiple economic sectors, including job placement and enterprise development.

Mohammed Al Kubaisi, Acting CEO of EAA Foundation, said: “Our partnership with the ADB marks a pivotal moment in advancing education and skills development for those who need it most. By combining ADB’s expertise and resources with our commitment to empowering vulnerable communities, we aim to create meaningful opportunities that enable beneficiaries to unlock their full potential. Together, we aim to provide not only access to education but also the skills needed to thrive in today’s rapidly changing world. This collaboration is an important step in building a more inclusive, resilient future for all."

ADB Vice-President for Sectors and Themes Fatima Yasmin, said: “Every child and youth deserves the right to education and skills that will help them thrive in future jobs and this expanded partnership will make a tangible impact in the lives of vulnerable children, including refugees and those internally displaced,” said Ms. Yasmin. “By working with the EAA Foundation, we can help to realize a more inclusive future for young people in our region through access to quality education.”

EAA Foundation and ADB have previously collaborated on impactful initiatives including the Primary Education Development Programme (PDEP) initiative in Bangladesh, which sought to provide high quality education to 650 000 out of school children, fostering an inclusive, and equitable educational system. In Pakistan, both organisations through the Integrated Social Protection Development Programme aim to enroll 960,000 out of school children and enhance access to quality education.

About the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation

The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation is a global foundation established in 2012 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. EAA Foundation aims to transform lives through education. We believe that education is the single most effective means of reducing poverty, creating peaceful and just societies, unlocking the full potential of every child and youth, and creating the right conditions to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Through our multi-sectoral approach, unique financing models, focus on innovation as a tool for social good, and partnerships, we aim to bring hope and real opportunities to the lives of impoverished and marginalised boys and girls. EAA Foundation is comprised of the following programmes: Educate A Child (EAC), Al Fakhoora, Reach Out To Asia (ROTA), Protect Education in Insecurity and Conflict (PEIC), Innovation Development (ID) and Together project.

About ADB

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 69 members—49 from the region.

