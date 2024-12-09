New Webinar Recordings Available in Work-Based Learning Series

The statewide work-based learning (WBL) webinar series continues with two notable webinars now available to watch! Check out the most recent recordings, which featured the Iowa Business Council talking about the professional skills that WBL can help develop, and an entire webinar focused on funding sources that support WBL programs.

The full webinar schedule includes several webinars that are scheduled through Spring 2025.

Tuesday, November 19, 2024: Iowa Business Council’s ‘Top Four' List of Professional Proficiencies The third webinar in the series featured the Iowa Business Council and focused on the top qualities Iowa businesses seek when hiring new employees. Hear from representatives of Iowa’s largest companies and school districts on how to help develop skills and how future job candidates can come equipped with the right tools for the job.

