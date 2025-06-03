Accessing the New Unemployment System in IowaWORKS
A new unemployment system is now available! For the first time, Iowans now will complete the entire unemployment process from one central location, iowaworks.gov. This upgrade makes applying for unemployment and managing benefits easier, faster, and more secure.
This change impacts both individuals and employers. Several resources are available to help Iowans use the new system:
If you need additional support, contact our unemployment customer service.
