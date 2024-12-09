Submit Release
News Search

There were 197 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,525 in the last 365 days.

Watch the Webinar: Child Care Business Incentive Grant

A webinar was recently held on the new grant opportunity that will help Iowa businesses expand child care offerings for their employees. Watch a recording of a recent webinar below:


Applications for the new grant are due by December 23, 2024. Apply or get more info about the grant at: Child Care Grants

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Watch the Webinar: Child Care Business Incentive Grant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more