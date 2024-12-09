Watch the Webinar: Child Care Business Incentive Grant
A webinar was recently held on the new grant opportunity that will help Iowa businesses expand child care offerings for their employees. Watch a recording of a recent webinar below:
Applications for the new grant are due by December 23, 2024. Apply or get more info about the grant at: Child Care Grants
