Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa visit Lebombo Border Post to promote road safety and assess efficiencies, 9 Dec

On Monday, 09 December 2024, the Minister of Transport of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy and the Deputy Minister, Ms. Mkhuleko Hlengwa will visit Lebombo Border Post to lead the Cross-Border Road Transport Agency’s (C-BRTA) Cross-Alive Road Safety Campaign as well as to assess the state of operations at the Port of Entry.

The visit follows the recent operational disruptions at the Port of Entry as a result of protests on the Mozambican side of the border. The intermittent closure of the border resulted in long queues of trucks on the South African side of the border and this caused traffic disruptions and safety hazard for the truck drivers and general motorists.

It is for this reason that the Minister and Deputy Minister will visit the area to promote road safety as well as to assess cross-border operations under the banner of Cross-Alive Safety Campaign .

The campaign is a flagship road safety initiative of the C-BRTA whose main objective is to promote road safety along major corridors which lead to various border posts that connect South Africa with neighbouring countries to ensure that passengers and goods are transported in a safe manner across borders.

As part of the campaign, the Minister, Deputy Minister and their entourage will visit the Lebombo Border Post conduct a walk-about to understand the operational challenges at the Port of Entry.

The details of the event are as follows;

Date: Monday, 09 December 2024

Venue: Lebombo Border Post

Time: 10:00 – 14:00

Members of the media wishing to attend are requested to confirm and RSVP their attendance by Sunday, 08 December 2024 at 15H00 with Ms. Ivy Masale on masalei@dot.gov.za/076 789 5538 or Mr. Kago Ramoroka on kago.ramoroka@cbrta.co.za/083 308 0987.

