Hudson Therapeutics and Shaperon to Participate in Leading Major Global Biotech Conferences at the JPM Healthcare Week

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hudson Therapeutics , the US subsidiary of Shaperon , a leading innovator in therapeutic solutions, is excited to announce its participation in three major bio industry events during Bio Partnering at JPM Week in January 2025 in San Francisco:- 8th Annual BFC Investor and Partnering Conference: January 12, 2025- Bio Partnering at JPM Week: January 13 – 16, 2025- Biotech Showcase: January 13 – 15, 2025The JP Morgan Healthcare Conference is the industry's largest gathering, bringing together more than 8,000 investors, industry professionals, and 550 global healthcare companies from Fortune 100 corporations to small-cap and emerging private companies. San Francisco will become a hub for global life sciences leaders, featuring numerous partnering meetings, investor presentations, and networking opportunities across the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.Hudson and Shaperon executive leadership will engage with licensing partners and institutional investors to highlight their transformative therapeutic pipeline assets. A key focus will be the NuGel Phase 2b clinical trial Part One data release, which focuses on key unmet needs in atopic dermatitis.“We are thrilled to share the latest data from our clinical programs with a global audience,” said Dr. Seung-Yong Seong, CEO of Shaperon. “These conferences are an excellent opportunity to foster partnerships that can accelerate our mission of delivering innovative therapies to patients worldwide.”Janice Marie McCourt, CEO of Hudson Therapeutics, added, “These conferences enable us to connect with key global and regional licensing partners along with exploring key strategic collaborations that align with our vision. More than fifty potential licensing partners are waiting for NuGel’s Phase 2b clinical trial Part 1 data, and we are proud to highlight the progress of Nugel as well as other pipeline programs, including Alopecia Area, Obesity, nanobody-based dual target antibodies.”Hudson Therapeutics and Shaperon invite licensing partners and institutional investors interested in scheduling one-on-one meetings during the conferences to contact:- Janice Marie McCourt, CEO of Hudson Therapeutics | Email: janicemariemccourt@hudsontherapeutics.com- Jongeun Lee, CBD of Shaperon | Email: je.lee@shaperon.comABOUT SHAPERONShaperon is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing novel inflammasome inhibitors. Its unique GPCR19-P2X7 modulation mechanism suppresses a range of inflammatory cytokines, including IL-1β, IL-18, IL-6, and TNF-α, by targeting both priming and activation phases of the inflammasome. This pioneering approach addresses complex immune-mediated inflammatory disorders, with Shaperon currently advancing clinical programs in atopic dermatitis, Alzheimer’s disease, and COVID-19 pneumonia, in addition to preclinical programs in MASH and obesity.ABOUT Hudson TherapeuticsHudson Therapeutics, a US subsidiary of Shaperon, was established and incorporated in the US in 2023 to lead global clinical trials, commercial strategy, M&A, business development, and investor relations of Shaperon's assets. Hudson also plans to develop Shaperon's early-stage preclinical assets in the future.

