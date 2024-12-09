Value Chains, Rural Areas, Nutrition-Centered Food Systems Key to Food Security in Lao PDR: ADB Report 

VIENTIANE, LAO PEOPLE’S DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC (9 December 2024) — The Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR) can improve health and food security by strengthening agricultural value chains, supporting rural areas, and scaling up nutrition-centered food systems, according to a new Asian Development Bank (ADB) report.

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic details the challenges for food security in the country including low agricultural productivity exacerbated by climate change, inadequate infrastructure, and gender inequality. It spotlights how integrated solutions that mitigate the impacts of climate change, improve rural services, and boost agricultural productivity can support resilient food systems.

“Food security is fundamental to social welfare, peace, and prosperity,” said ADB Country Director for the Lao PDR Shanny Campbell. “Addressing infrastructure gaps, vulnerability to disasters, and nutritional deficiency requires close partnership and coordinated investment.”

ADB is supporting the Government of the Lao PDR in strengthening the country’s food security through several recently approved projects with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. This includes the Building Resilience and Reducing Rural Poverty Project which will improve food utilization and nutrition, women's empowerment, and climate resilience among poor and vulnerable households.

To improve food availability and accessibility, the Greater Mekong Subregion Cross-Border Livestock Health and Value Chains Improvement Project will upgrade livestock health and value chain infrastructure and enhance policies for better supply, health, safety and trade in livestock and livestock products.

The Flood and Drought Mitigation and Management Sector Project will help the Lao PDR government in its efforts to reduce financial and economic losses from floods and droughts and enhance dietary diversity.

In addition, ADB continues to support the Ministry of Finance and other ministries to address high inflation and food price instability through advancing actions from the government’s national agenda on addressing economic and financial difficulties facing the country.

