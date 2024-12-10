Fuse Partners with OTTOMOTO® to Revolutionize Lending Across Auto, RV, Marine, and More

We are excited to partner with Fuse!

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fuse, a next-generation loan origination system (LOS) provider, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with OTTOMOTO, the leading embedded lending platform transforming how dealers and lenders collaborate across auto, RV, powersports, marine, and aircraft industries.This collaboration introduces a streamlined, secure, and efficient lending process that benefits all stakeholders.Fuse’s advanced LOS technology simplifies and automates the lending process with no-code tools for integrating data providers, digitizing manual workflows, and enabling flexible decision-making.By integrating with OTTOMOTO, Fuse brings advanced tools for fraud prevention, real-time asset verification, and compliance-driven workflows to the lending process. This powerful collaboration reduces friction, accelerates loan approvals, and empowers dealers with the confidence and efficiency needed to deliver an exceptional borrower experience.“At OTTOMOTO, we’re excited to partner with Fuse, whose LOS technology is setting new standards in lending automation,” said Paul Nicholas, CEO of OTTOMOTO“By combining their LOS capabilities with OTTOMOTO’s fraud prevention, asset verification, and compliance tools, we’re creating a complete solution that gives dealers peace of mind and ensures every deal is both secure and streamlined.”Fuse is a next-gen loan origination system (LOS) that simplifies lending for financial institutions by providing the ability to customize financial rules, utilizing a low-code API builder and personalized agent portal. Dedicated to simplifying and modernizing the LOS market, Fuse delivers top-tier, customer-focused technology solutions for lenders. By streamlining the lending process, Fuse facilitates reliable interactions between lenders and borrowers, providing a secure and scalable platform for banks, financial institutions, credit unions, and fintechs.OTTOMOTOis the leading embedded lending platform transforming the way dealers and lenders collaborate across auto, RV, powersports, marine, and aircraft industries. With over 60 years of combined expertise, OTTOMOTOdelivers secure, efficient, and compliant digital-first solutions designed to streamline the lending process and foster trust among all stakeholders. By de-risking every deal through advanced fraud prevention, real-time asset verification, and compliant workflows, OTTOMOTOempowers dealers to align seamlessly with lender requirements. The platform’s intuitive integration provides dealers with peace of mind to focus on their operations, knowing every transaction is secure and optimized. Borrowers also benefit from a smooth and efficient experience. For more information, visit www.ottomoto.net Media Contacts:FuseAndres KlaricCo-CEOandres@fusefinance.comOTTOMOTOCarol DocalavichCo-Founder and COOcarol@ottomotoapp.com

