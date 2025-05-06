OttoMoto® and Axos Bank Unveil Game-Changing Automotive Lending Partnership at MeridianLink Live 2025

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OttoMoto , the leading embedded lending platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Axos Bank to revolutionize the automotive lending experience. This collaboration, revealed during MeridianLink Live's annual conference, integrates OttoMoto's innovative embedded lending platform into Axos Bank's financing solutions to create a seamless, efficient dealer onboarding experience for automotive dealers.The partnership enables Axos Bank to seamlessly connect with automotive dealers through OttoMoto’s platform, solving a long-standing industry challenge: streamlined dealer onboarding. With all the required documents housed in one place and verified through a standardized process, Axos Bank can reduce the time and effort required to onboard new dealers and fund loans.“Our partnership with Axos Bank directly addresses a core issue that most lenders have faced for years - onboarding dealers in a compliant, efficient way,” said Paul Nicholas, CEO of OttoMoto. “We’ve created a centralized system that gives lenders the visibility, security, and confidence they need to grow their portfolios without added complexity. Axos Bank understands that it’s not just about connecting lenders and dealers; it’s about making that connection reliable and regulatorily compliant from day one.”The partnership leverages OttoMoto's comprehensive lending platform, featuring:• Secure digital deal jacket technology for enhanced data privacy and compliance• Industry-leading SOC II certified security infrastructure• Intelligent lender matching• Real-time fraud prevention with advanced ID verification• Streamlined asset verification and validation protocols“An important component of being able to grow and scale our auto lending business is the ability to onboard new dealers quickly and efficiently,” said Anthony Capizzano, SVP, Consumer Lending at Axos Bank. “We evaluated different alternatives and determined that OttoMoto’s solution gives us exactly what we need and more at a fraction of the cost of building our own solution. Their platform not only streamlines the onboarding process but also brings powerful tools and integrations that make our lending operations more robust.”This strategic collaboration comes at a time of significant momentum for OttoMoto, marked by exceptional year-over-year growth and industry-leading client retention rates.About Axos BankAxos Financial, Inc., with approximately $24.0 billion in consolidated assets as of March 31, 2025, is the holding company for Axos Bank, Axos Clearing LLC, and Axos Invest, Inc. Axos Bank provides consumer and business banking products nationwide through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. Axos Clearing LLC (including its business division Axos Advisor Services), with approximately $37.1 billion of assets under custody and/or administration as of March 31, 2025, and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents, and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol "AX," and is a component of the Russell 2000Index, the S&P SmallCap 600Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the Travillian Tech-Forward Bank Index. For more information regarding Axos Bank, please visit https://www.axosbank.com About OttoMotoOttoMoto is the leading embedded lending platform transforming the way dealers and lenders collaborate across auto, RV, powersports, marine, and aircraft industries. With over 60 years of combined expertise, OttoMoto delivers secure, compliant, and efficient digital-first solutions that streamline lending, prevent fraud, and ensure seamless transactions. By aligning dealers with lender requirements through real-time asset verification and compliant workflows, OttoMoto de-risks every deal—empowering dealers to focus on sales and borrowers to enjoy a frictionless financing experience. For more information, visit https://www.ottomoto.net

