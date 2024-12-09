PHILIPPINES, December 9 - Press Release

December 9, 2024 Gatchalian hails signing of school-based mental health law Senator Win Gatchalian hailed the signing of the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act Republic Act No. 12080, a landmark law that would increase learners' access to mental health services. The law seeks the development of a School-Based Mental Health Program to promote the mental health and well-being of learners in all public and private schools, including those enrolled in the Alternative Learning System (ALS). The School-Based Mental Health Program shall include screening, evaluation, assessment, and monitoring; mental health first aid; crisis response and referral system; mental health awareness and literacy; and emotional, developmental and preventive programs, among other support services. "On top of experiencing what I call a 'pandemic' of mental health, the Philippines is also considered the bullying capital of the world. By ensuring the accessibility of mental health services, we can instill resilience in our learners, prevent suicides, and make our schools safer," said Gatchalian, principal author and sponsor of the school-based mental health law. According to Gatchalian, every public school shall have a Care Center to provide school-based mental health services. A Care Center shall be headed by a School Counselor who should be a Registered Guidance Counselor or a Registered Psychologist. A Mental Health and Well-being Office shall be established in every Schools Division Office (SDO) to address the mental health and well-being of learners and Department of Education (DepEd) personnel under the SDO. Mental Health and Well-Being Offices shall be headed by a Schools Division Counselor who should also be a Registered Guidance Counselor or a Registered Psychologist. To address the nationwide shortage of guidance counselors, the law also creates the plantilla positions of School Counselor Associates I to V to help in the delivery of school-based mental health services. School Counselor Associates can be graduates of a Bachelor's Degree in Guidance and Counselling or Psychology; any Bachelor's Degree with at least 18 units of courses in Guidance and Counseling or Psychology; or any related Bachelor's Degree with a minimum of 18 units of Behavioral Science subjects, including 200 hours of supervised practicum or internship experience on guidance and counseling, preferably in a school or community setting. Gatchalian: Access ng mga mag-aaral sa mental health services paiigtingin ng bagong batas Pinapurihan ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagkakalagda sa Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act Republic Act No. 12080, isang batas na magpapaigting sa access ng mga mag-aaral sa mental health services. Layon ng batas na bumuo ng isang School-Based Mental Health Program upang itaguyod ang mental health at kapakanan ng mga mag-aaral sa lahat ng mga pampubliko at pribadong paaralan, kabilang ang mga naka-enroll sa Alternative Learning System (ALS). Magiging bahagi ng School-Based Mental Health Program ang screening, evaluation, assessment, at monitoring; mental health first aid; crisis response at referral system; mental health awareness at literacy; emotional, developmental at preventive programs; at iba pa. "Itinuturing ang Pilipinas na bullying capital of the world at nakakaranas din ang ating mga kababayan ng tinatawag nating 'pandemya' ng mental health. Sa pagtiyak nating abot-kamay ang mga serbisyong pang-mental health, magagabayan natin ang ating mga mag-aaral na maging matatag, mapipigilan natin ang mga pagkamatay dahil sa suicide, at maisusulong natin ang kaligtasan sa ating mga paaralan," ani Gatchalian, pangunahing may akda at sponsor ng batas. Sa ilalim ng naturang batas, magkakaroon ang bawat pampublikong paaralan ng Care Center na maghahatid ng mga school-based mental health services. Pamumunuan ang isang Care Center ng School Counselor na dapat ay isang Registered Guidance Counselor o Registered Psychologist. Itatatag naman kada Schools Division Office (SDO) ang Mental Health and Well-being Office upang tugunan ang mga pangangailangan ng mga mag-aaral at Department of Education (DepEd) personnel pagdating sa kanilang mental health at kapakanan. Ang mga Mental Health and Well-Being Offices ay pamumunuan ng Schools Division Counselor na dapat ay isa ding Registered Guidance Counselor o Registered Psychologist. Upang matugunan naman ang kakulangan ng mga guidance counselors, nililikha rin ng batas ang mga posisyong School Counselor Associates I hanggang V upang tumulong sa paghatid ng mga school-based mental health services. Maaaring maging School Counselor Associates ang mga nagtapos ng Bachelor's Degree in Guidance and Counselling o Psychology; anumang Bachelor's Degree na may 18 units ng kursong may kinalaman sa Guidance and Counseling o Psychology; o anumang Bachelor's Degree na hindi bababa sa 18 units ang Behavioral Science Subjects, kabilang ang 200 oras ng supervised practicum o internship experience sa guidance and counseling, lalo na sa paaralan at komunidad.

