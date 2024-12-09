DXRacer® and ATLUS Team Up for Exclusive 'Metaphor: ReFantazio' Gaming Chair

DXRACER X Metaphor: ReFantazio Metaphor: ReFantazio gaming chair Metaphor: ReFantazio gaming chair Lumbar Pillow

DXRacer and ATLUS are excited to announce their partnership in creating a custom gaming chair for the launch of Metaphor: ReFantazio.

MI, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DXRacer and ATLUS have announced their collaboration to create a custom gaming chair for the launch of Metaphor: ReFantazio. The chair features a sleek design in black, white, and gold, and is embroidered with iconic symbols from the game. Each purchase includes a custom-designed lumbar pillow inspired by the game, enhancing both aesthetic appeal and ergonomic support.

Pre-orders for this limited-edition Metaphor: ReFantazio gaming chair are now open exclusively at DXRacer's website.

About Metaphor: ReFantazio



Metaphor: ReFantazio is an all-new fantasy RPG from the creative minds of Persona 3, 4, and 5. In this game, players will write their own destiny and rise above fear as they step into The United Kingdom of Euchronia, a world embroiled in a perilous race for the throne.



The game features a vibrant and vast world that the protagonist, along with his partner, the fairy Gallica, will explore in an attempt to break a curse that has been placed on the throne. Through their travels, the pair will ally with friends and followers of the many tribes inhabiting the world.



Metaphor: Refantazio has received high scores across platforms on the review aggregation site “Metacritic.” As of December 1, 2024, the Xbox version has received 92 points, the PlayStation®5 version has received 94 points, and the PC version has received 92 points. The game has also achieved critical acclaim, winning the Japan Game Awards “Future Division" in 2023 and 2024, selected annually by public vote.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is playable on Xbox Series X|S, Windows, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Steam. For more information, visit https://www.sega.com/metaphor/metaphor-refantazio.



About DXRacer

DXRacer introduced the world's first gaming chair in 2006 with the Formula Series. The brand has captivated esports players globally, offering a unique gaming experience.



In 2013, DXRacer made its entry into the U.S. market, establishing its headquarters in Michigan. DXRacer made significant strides in expanding its global presence in 2019, having been officially designated as the gaming chair supplier for the world's most prestigious tournaments’ official gaming chairs, including The League of Legends Pro League (LPL), the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC), and the Evolution Championship Series (EVO).



Today, DXRacer has an extensive network of over 200 resellers worldwide, millions of followers on social media, and a substantial global user base.

About ATLUS

ATLUS delivers unforgettable, story-driven gameplay experiences to enthusiastic and dedicated fans around the globe. Established in 1986, ATLUS features a portfolio of beloved and long running game series including PERSONA, which has sold over 22 million units worldwide, and the legendary SHIN MEGAMI TENSEI™. ATLUS games are published in the west by SEGA of America, Inc. with its principal office in Irvine, California. Learn more about ATLUS at www.atlus.com.

