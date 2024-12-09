SnapFulfil Named Recipient of 2024 Top Software & Tech Award

Award highlights innovations in automation, efficiency, and visibility in supply chain solutions

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SnapFulfil, the leading warehouse management system (WMS) from Synergy Logistics, has been named a recipient of the prestigious 2024 Top Software & Tech Award by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This award recognizes SnapFulfil's groundbreaking contributions in the WMS/TMS Software category, spotlighting software and technology solutions designed to revolutionize the supply chain industry through automation, efficiency, and enhanced visibility.The annual Top Software & Tech Award is divided into two primary categories—Small Business (<$50 million) and Enterprise (>$49 million)—with five subcategories: Procurement/ERP Software, Robotics, Supply Chain Visibility Solutions, WMS/TMS Software, and Warehouse Automation.The SnapFulfil OMS functionality addresses critical challenges faced by businesses operating across multiple warehouses. With a robust rules engine, the system enables users to:=> Select the best warehouse for order fulfillment based on criteria such as proximity to the shipping address, inventory levels, or other customizable rules.=> Optimize split orders by dividing shipments across warehouses in the most efficient way, reducing shipping costs and delivery times.=> Switch OMS rules on the fly, offering unparalleled flexibility without requiring additional development.This year’s award saw nearly half (43%) of submissions focused on supply chain visibility solutions, followed by WMS/TMS software (23%) and warehouse automation (18%). Impressively, 45% of submissions were entirely new-to-market technologies, demonstrating the rapid pace of innovation in the sector.Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, remarked:"Automation, sustainability, smart technology, supply chain optimization, and risk management were the major themes of this year’s new software and technology solutions. These new products and enhancements are upping the ante in modernizing how product moves through the chain, and I appreciate everything this year’s winners do to ensure the safety, security, and sustainability of our supply chains."SnapFulfil’s inclusion in the 2024 award program underscores its commitment to empowering businesses with tools that streamline operations, improve efficiency, and scale seamlessly to meet modern warehouse challenges.The full list of winners is available at FoodLogistics.com and SDCExec.com About SnapFulfilSnapFulfil is a Tier-1 warehouse management system that provides rapid deployment (in 45-60 days), flexibility, and scalability. With over 50 years of warehousing expertise, SnapFulfil serves clients ranging from fast-growing e-commerce brands to global enterprises, ensuring accuracy, efficiency, and profitability. Learn more at www.snapfulfil.com About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain ExecutiveFood Logistics connects more than 26,000 executives in the global cold food supply chain, while Supply & Demand Chain Executive serves the broader supply chain sector. Both publications deliver industry-leading insights and host events, including the SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Visit FoodLogistics.com and SDCExec.com for more information.About IRONMARKETS IRONMARKETS is a leading B2B media platform, delivering cutting-edge content and advertising solutions across industries, including logistics and supply chain. Learn more at www.iron.markets.

