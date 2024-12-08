Bots & Bytes Cover

New Book Release: “Bots & Bytes: An Introduction to Artificial Intelligence, ChatGPT, and Machine Learning.”

My goal with this book was an ultimate guide for anyone curious about AI, Machine Learning, and ChatGPT... it transforms complex tech concepts into an engaging, accessible adventure.” — John Binks

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Binks, a renowned Technologist and Author, has just released his latest book, “ Bots & Bytes : An Introduction to Artificial Intelligence, ChatGPT, and Machine Learning.”This comprehensive guide provides readers with a deep understanding of the ever-evolving world of AI and its impact on our daily lives. This is his second book on the subject.About The Book: Binks’ book is your guide from the whimsical beginnings of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in pop culture to its pivotal role in modern society. Explore how machines learn, the marvel of Neural Networks, and the all-too-human hiccups when algorithms go awry. With a dash of humor, a sprinkle of history, and a dollop of future gazing, this book unravels the enigma of Artificial Intelligence (AI).“Bots & Bytes” has already received rave reviews from industry experts and readers alike. According to Binks, “My goal with this book was an ultimate guide for anyone curious about AI, Machine Learning, and ChatGPT. With its conversational tone and insightful explanations, it transforms complex tech concepts into an engaging, accessible adventure."Its approach to this complex subject sets “Bots & Bytes” apart. With a blend of humor, straightforward explanations, and a sprinkle of whimsy, the book demystifies AI, making it approachable and exciting.Availability: “Bots & Bytes: An Introduction to Artificial Intelligence, ChatGPT, and Machine Learning.” is available online and at bookstores near you, including Amazon.com About the Author: “Bots & Bytes” is penned by Technologist / Author John Binks, a leading figure in technology and leadership, and Senior Director of Business Development for Titan Technologies LLC. The Author brings years of experience and a genuine passion for AI, promising readers an enlightening and enjoyable exploration of the subject.For More Information: To learn more about his other books “Bots & Bosses: The Hilariously Chaotic Symphony of Management in the Age of AI,” and “Bots & Brilliance: 101 Things You Should Know About Artificial Intelligence,” or his new book “Bots & Bytes: An Introduction to Artificial Intelligence, ChatGPT, and Machine Learning,” or to schedule an interview with the Author, please contact John Binks at John@BotsandBosses.com or call 301-379-7321.Join the Conversation: Follow us on Facebook at Facebook Bots & Bosses and https://www.botsandbosses.com/ for the latest updates, insights, and discussions about AI in management.

