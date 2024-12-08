The President of the Republic of Cyprus will meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, in Lefkosia

(Scroll down for English)

Ο Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας θα συναντηθεί με τον Πρωθυπουργό του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου, στη Λευκωσία

Λιγότερο από δύο μήνες μετά τη συνάντησή τους στο Λονδίνο, ο Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας κ. Νίκος Χριστοδουλίδης και ο Πρωθυπουργός του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου Sir Keir Starmer θα συναντηθούν την Τρίτη, 10 Δεκεμβρίου 2024, στο Προεδρικό Μέγαρο, στη Λευκωσία.

Η μονοήμερη επίσκεψη εργασίας του Βρετανού Πρωθυπουργού, η οποία εντάσσεται στο πλαίσιο περιοδείας του στην περιοχή, αποτελεί ορόσημο στις στενές διμερείς σχέσεις των δύο χωρών, αφού πρόκειται για την πρώτη επίσκεψη Βρετανού Πρωθυπουργού σε διμερές επίπεδο στην Κύπρο από το 1971, που επισκέφθηκε την χώρα μας ο τότε Πρωθυπουργός Edward Heath, ενώ η επίσκεψη του John Major το 1993 εντασσόταν στο πλαίσιο συνάντησης των χωρών της Κοινοπολιτείας.

Η συνάντηση του Προέδρου Χριστοδουλίδη με τον Βρετανό Πρωθυπουργό αποτελεί ακόμη μία πολύ σημαντική εξέλιξη στις εξαιρετικές σχέσεις μεταξύ Κύπρου και Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου, οι οποίες έχουν ενισχυθεί περαιτέρω και έχουν εισέλθει σε μια νέα εποικοδομητική περίοδο, στο πλαίσιο και της Στρατηγικής Συνεργασίας τους.

Το πρωί της 10ης Δεκεμβρίου θα πραγματοποιηθεί κατ’ ιδίαν συνάντηση των δύο ηγετών, την οποία θα ακολουθήσουν διευρυμένες συνομιλίες των αντιπροσωπιών. Ανάμεσα στα θέματα που αναμένεται να απασχολήσουν τις συνομιλίες είναι οι διμερείς σχέσεις, με έμφαση σε αυτά που εμπίπτουν στον Στρατηγικό Διάλογο μεταξύ της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας και του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των θεμάτων συνεργασίας στους τομείς άμυνας και ασφάλειας, εκπαίδευσης, πολιτισμού, οικονομίας, εμπορίου, επενδύσεων και ενέργειας.

Κατά τη διάρκεια της συνάντησης αναμένεται να συζητηθεί επίσης το Κυπριακό και οι προσπάθειες επανέναρξης των διαπραγματεύσεων, ενώ, μεταξύ άλλων, θα συζητηθούν ζητήματα που άπτονται του Μεταναστευτικού, η κατάσταση στην Ουκρανία, καθώς και οι σχέσεις Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης (ΕΕ)-Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου.

Έμφαση αναμένεται να δοθεί και στις περιφερειακές εξελίξεις και στον ρόλο που διαδραματίζει διαχρονικά η Κυπριακή Δημοκρατία στην παροχή ανθρωπιστικής βοήθειας, αλλά και πρόσφατα τόσο μέσω της πρωτοβουλίας της «Αμάλθεια», όσο και σε θέματα απομάκρυνσης πολιτών από εμπόλεμες ζώνες.

*****************

The President of the Republic of Cyprus will meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, in Lefkosia

Following their meeting in London in October, the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr Nikos Christodoulides, and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), Sir Keir Starmer, will hold a meeting on Tuesday, 10 December 2024, at the Presidential Palace, in Lefkosia.

The British Prime Minister’s one-day working visit, which forms part of his regional tour, marks a significant milestone in the close bilateral relations between the two countries, being the first visit by a Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in Cyprus on a bilateral level since 1971, when then-Prime Minister Edward Heath visited Cyprus, whilst then-Prime Minister John Major’s visit in 1993 was part of a Commonwealth meeting.

The meeting between President Christodoulides and Prime Minister Starmer represents another important development in the excellent relations between Cyprus and the United Kingdom, which have been further strengthened and entered into a new constructive period in the context of their Strategic Cooperation.

On the morning of 10th December, a tête-à-tête meeting will take place, followed by extended talks with their respective delegations. Among the topics to be discussed are the bilateral relations with emphasis on matters pertaining to the Strategic Dialogue between the Republic of Cyprus and the UK, including cooperation in defence and security, education, culture, economy, commerce, investment, and energy.

During their meeting, the Cyprus problem and the efforts to resume the negotiations are also expected to be discussed, as well as, inter alia, matters related to Migration, the situation in Ukraine and European Union (EU)-UK relations.

Emphasis is expected to be given on regional developments and the role the Republic of Cyprus plays with regard to the provision of humanitarian aid, both historically and more recently through its “Amalthea” initiative, as well as issues concerning the evacuation of civilians from conflict zones.