Tarwoe Global Consulting Honors Ambassador Dominic Obadiah of Kenya with Global Humanitarian Impact and Civility Award

Humanitarian Diplomat Dr. Dominic Obadiah of Kenya speaking at the International Conference Center in Tanzania World Civility Ambassador Dominic Obadiah of Kenya shaking hands during meeting with H. E. Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Vice President of Liberia World Civility Ambassador Dominic Obadiah Receiving the Global Humanitarian Impact and Civility Award Presented by Otis Togbah Tarwoe Humanitarian Diplomat Amb. Dominic Obadiah honored as a national hero by the government of Kenya. Humanitarian Diplomat Dr. Dominic Obadiah of Kenya

Otis Togbah Tarwoe of Liberia Presents the Global Humanitarian Impact and Civility Award to Ambassador Dominic Obadiah of Kenya During Public Event

We cannot do everything now, but we can do something now. Ambassador Dominic is always looking for something that can be done right now. When he finds it, he does it.” — Dr. Ruben West, World Civility Ambassador

MONROVIA, LIBERIA, December 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 28, 2024, Otis Togbah Tarwoe, a leadership expert and founder of Tarwoe Global Consulting, presented the Global Humanitarian Impact and Civility Award to Ambassador Dominic Obadiah of Nairobi, Kenya, during a public event held in Monrovia, Liberia.The award was given in recognition of Ambassador Obadiah’s exceptional contributions to humanitarian efforts and his unwavering dedication to serving the people.Ambassador Obadiah is an award-winning humanitarian with a heart for the people. He is actively involved in humanitarian work, providing aid and support to those in need in various countries. His passion for helping others and making a positive impact in the world has earned him recognition and admiration from people all over the globe.Ambassador Obadiah, a trained, certified humanitarian diplomat, studied at the International College of Studies in Nairobi, Kenya, where he gained valuable knowledge and skills in humanitarian work.He has also taken training in various countries, further enhancing his expertise and understanding of the complexities of humanitarian efforts. His extensive experience and knowledge have made him a highly respected figure in the humanitarian community. Ambassador Obadiah is a national hero and a presidential awardee honored with a Head of State commendation (HSC) from the fourth President of the Republic of Kenya.Ambassador Dominic holds an honorary doctorate from Open Christian University (DHL) for his humanitarian role in touching different African communities, spanning two decades and beyond. Mr. Obadiah is a seasoned, trained, certified public speaker (Black Belt Speakers) and life coach (Ideal Life Vision). He is an entrepreneur and a director of a travel company, Civility Diplomatic Travel, and Tours (CDT), which makes hotel reservations and ground transport as well as guides their clients on either philanthropic tourism or vocational expeditions.The Global Humanitarian Impact and Civility Award is a prestigious honor given by the Tarwoe Global Foundation to individuals who have made significant contributions to humanitarian efforts and have shown exceptional compassion and empathy towards those in need. Ambassador Obadiah’s selfless dedication and commitment to serving others make him deserving of this award.The public event, attended by World Civility Ambassadors from Kenya and the United States and community members, was a training event, a celebration of Ambassador Obadiah’s achievements, and a call to action for others to follow in his footsteps. Otis Togbah Tarwoe, in his speech, commended Ambassador Obadiah for his outstanding work and urged everyone to join hands in making a positive impact in the world.The Global Humanitarian Impact and Civility Award presented to Ambassador Obadiah is a testament to his remarkable contributions and inspires others to continue making a difference in the lives of those in need. Tarwoe Global Consulting and the people of Liberia congratulate Ambassador Obadiah on this well-deserved recognition and thank him for his unwavering dedication to serving humanity.

Amb. Dominics Obadia Humanitarian Efforts

