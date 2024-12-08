【Tap into international markets】MGTO and Japan Association of Travel Agents arrange for Japanese travel trade to visit Macao for update and networking

MACAU, December 8 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and Japan Association of Travel Agents arranged for 25 delegates of the travel trade from Tokyo and Osaka, Japan, to visit Macao for familiarization between 5 and 8 December. The Office also held a travel mart where Japanese delegates discussed business opportunities with their counterparts in Macao, which facilitates the launch of new tourism products tailored for Japanese visitors, fostering business partnerships and the pursuit of international markets.

Japan and Macao travel trade keenly discuss business opportunities

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes attended the welcome luncheon on 6 December. MACAO．JAPAN (Tokyo & Osaka) Travel Mart was held on the same day and engaged about 70 participants. Representatives from travel agencies, hotels, airline and other tourism and related sectors in Macao actively discussed business opportunities with the delegates from Japan. Both sides learned more about the other’s tourism resources, products and industry information, as they explored opportunities for cooperation together.

Experience “tourism +” and support promotion of Macao tourism products

The Japanese delegation visited a variety of tourist attractions and facilities in Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane to gain the latest picture of Macao and its new tourism resources. The itinerary included the attractions in the World Heritage “The Historic Centre of Macao”, the Macao Grand Prix Museum, MinM Plaza, M8, Rua do Cunha in Taipa, Coloane Village, hotel and MICE facilities, as well as a taste of local delicacies. The delegates had a first-hand experience of the diverse “tourism+” elements in Macao, which will help inspire their new design of Macao tourism products tailored for Japanese visitors.

Appeal to Japanese visitors

Japan currently ranks among the top ten visitor markets for Macao. Daily flight services are operated between Macao and the two Japanese cities, Tokyo and Osaka, enabling frequent visitations.

Since Macao’s lifting of border restrictions in 2023, MGTO took the lead to partner with Air Macau in arranging a familiarization visit to Macao for members of the travel trade from Tokyo and Osaka in July 2023. This March, MGTO led a delegation of Macao’s travel trade and integrated resort enterprises to Tokyo, where the Office organized a mega roadshow, product update seminar and networking session. In September, the Office once again participated in Tourism Expo Japan 2024 in Tokyo. In addition to the above, the Office now arranged for a Japanese trade delegation to visit Macao and held a travel mart, to keep appealing to Japanese visitors for expansion of international markets.