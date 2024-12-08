Comedy Oakland join hands with Continental Club to bring more comedy in Oakland

Comedy Oakland at Continental Club Flyer

Celebrating 15 Years of Hilarity, Voted Best Comedy Night 2016-2023, Comedy Oakland adds an exciting new venue to its lineup

India-born stand-up builds comedy utopia in Oakland” — Peter Hartlaub, SF Chronicle

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comedy Oakland, the acclaimed winner of the Best Comedy Night in the East Bay Express Reader's Poll from 2016 to 2023, proudly announces the launch of their latest shows at Continental Club, a premier event venue in West Oakland.

This uproarious event, featuring a dynamic lineup of industry-leading comedians, promises an unforgettable evening of laughter and entertainment.

Dates: Thursday, December 19, 2024.

Time: 8:00pm – 9:00pm

Venue: Continental Club

Address: 1658 12th St, Oakland, CA 94607

Comedy Oakland has been a cornerstone of the Oakland comedy scene for over a decade-and-a-half, consistently delivering top-tier performances at multiple venues throughout the city. The show's founder and host, Samson Koletkar, renowned as the world's only Indian Jewish standup comedian, has curated a stellar cast for the inaugural show.

The lineup includes:

- Samson Koletkar, BookMyShow's "10 Best Indian-Origin Comedians of the Last Decade" and has been featured on NPR, NBC, CBS

- Ira Summer, whose comedy has been showcased on Sirius XM and the World Series of Comedy Main Event in Las Vegas.

- Marcus Williams, a semi-finalist in the Sacramento Comedy Festival and 2nd runner-up in the San Francisco International Comedy Competition.

- Candy Shaw, appeared on Last Comic Standing and took 3rd Place in California's Funniest Female Contest.

According to Samson, "SF Chronicle said Comedy Oakland lineups have the diversity of a United Nations subcommittee, and the shows at Continental Club won't be any different. I am looking forward to performing at this premier event space as I always look for venues that fit the Comedy Oakland brand, and adding Continental Club to our list of venues in Oakland was a very easy decision."

In addition to providing a diverse and entertaining lineup, Comedy Oakland aims to enhance the audience experience. Samson encourages patrons to purchase tickets in advance to secure their spot. There is no drink minimum, and food and drinks will be available for purchase, courtesy of Continental Club, which offers a delicious range of culinary delights.

Located in historic West Oakland, the Continental Club is a blend of style and creativity. The Continental Club is the ideal event venue that has sophisticated design and upscale decor. Conveniently located, just over the San Francisco Bay Bridge and close to public transportation. Come see why we’re considered the premier event venue in Oakland, San Francisco and the Bay area!

Tickets for Comedy Oakland at Continental Club are priced at $15 and can be conveniently purchased online at www.comedyoakland. com. At the door, tickets will be available for $20 via Credit Card, Venmo, PayPal, ApplePay, GPay, or Cash. Ample free street parking surrounds the venue.

Join us for an evening of joyous laughter and camaraderie, as we celebrate the vibrant comedy culture of Oakland. Don't miss out on this extraordinary event!

About Comedy Oakland:

Founded in 2009, Comedy Oakland has been a beloved fixture of the Oakland comedy scene, consistently delivering top-notch performances at various venues across the city. With a commitment to showcasing a diverse range of comedic talent, Comedy Oakland has earned accolades as the Best Comedy Night in the East Bay Express Reader's Poll from 2016 to 2023.

Comedy Oakland featuring Samson Koletkar

Legal Disclaimer:

