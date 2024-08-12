The 48th Annual San Francisco Comedy Competition returns to Comedy Oakland in the search for the next comedy superstar

Comedy Oakland's Logo 48th Annual San Francisco Comedy Competition

The San Francisco Comedy Competition is an annual, multi-week, judged, stand-up comedy contest. 32 comedians enter, only 1 will be crowned champion!

OAKLAND, CA, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The San Francisco Comedy Competition is an annual, multi-week, judged, stand-up comedy contest. Over thirty comedians, out of hundreds who apply, perform in shows held in comedy clubs, bars, restaurants, casinos and theaters in San Francisco and around the Bay Area.

Contestants perform 3-7 minute long sets in one of two preliminary weeks. The top five from each preliminary week will meet in the semi-finals week, which requires them to perform 8-12 minute long sets for another six shows. The top five from the semi-finals move on to the finals. In the finals, they will perform 12-15 minute long sets in five more shows…and, a winner is crowned.

This is a judged contest. Each contestant will perform for a unique group of judges for every show they do. Judges score each contestant in seven categories.

No other festival or TV show can claim to have discovered as many future comedy superstars as the annual San Francisco Comedy Competition. The list begins with the likes of Dana Carvey, Ellen DeGeneres, Marc Maron, and Robin Williams.

On Thursday September 5, for 1 night only, The San Francisco Comedy Competition makes a stop at Comedy Oakland! Hosted by the World's only Indian Jewish Standup Comedian and Comedy Oakland founder "Samson Koletkar", the show will feature international comedians competing to impress the audience and the judges in order to advance to the next round.

Comedians performing are

1. Pete Ballmer (San Francisco)

2. Xander Beltran (Oakland)

3. Dvontre Coleman (San Francisco)

4. Ren Dawe (Colorado)

5. Matt Duckett (Los Angeles)

6. Mike Freedman (Los Angeles)

7. Braydon Lynch (Toronto)

8. Zach Mama (Honolulu)

9. Chase Mayers (Baton Rouge)

10. Ashley Monique (San Francisco)

11. Patrick Moore (Berlin)

12. Dez O'Neal (Dallas)

13. Kyle Rehl (Los Angeles)

14. Irene Sango (Barcelona)

15. Ashley Singleton (Los Angeles)

16. Ava Tal (Toronto)

17. Natasha Vinik (San Francisco)

Comedy Oakland, 2016-2023 winner of "Best Comedy Night" in East Bay Express Reader's Poll features funny, diverse, industry pros alongside up-and-coming comedians at various venues across Oakland. Our comedians have featured on TV, Radio, Comedy Festivals, Late Night Talk Shows, won competitions, and have performed on every habitable continent!

Unlike comedy clubs, there are no drink minimums at our shows, but food and drinks are served. There are no tolls to pay and free street parking is available around the block. A comedian owned, comedian run show, we've been featured in SF Chronicle, ABC7, KPFA 94.1FM, SF Examiner, and East Bay Express.

Come and experience live standup comedy at its finest, we've been delivering the laughs since May 2009!

Show details:

What: 48th Annual San Francisco Comedy Competition

When: Thu Sep 5 8pm-10:30pm

Where: The Washington Inn, 495 10th St, Oakland CA 94607

Buy Tickets: ComedyOakland.Eventbrite.com