Panel Interview with Dr. Fatma Al Katani and Moderator Dr. Mohammed Al Ghandoor International Student Poetry Workshop Certificate of Appreciation from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Ajyal School

Award-Winning Author Brings Inspiration, Joy, and Hope to Global Audiences

Faith is the bridge that carries us through life’s greatest challenges, while joy and hope light the way forward.” — Kalsum A Choudhry

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed author Kalsum Choudhry, whose transformative works have earned her international recognition, captivated audiences during her amazing visit to the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) in Dubai. This landmark trip will highlight her powerful storytelling, thought leadership, and dedication to bringing hope and healing to those navigating grief and loss.

During her time in Dubai, Kalsum Choudhry’s itinerary was packed with powerful reflects her dynamic presence as a speaker, author, and inspirational thought leader. Kalsum received the invitation to be an honorable guest at the upcoming 43rd edition of Sharjah International

Book Fair (SIBF). This is an esteemed honor given to previous participants, including Nobel laureates, Booker Prize and Oscar winners, and literary luminaries. The star-studded roster features Trevor Noah, Steve Harvey, Malcolm Gladwell, Dan Brown, Shah Rukh Khan, Nobel Laureates Orhan Pamuk, Abdulrazak Gurnah, and Wole Soyinka, alongside Booker Prize victors Arundhati Roy, Shehan Karunatilaka, and Geetanjali Shree. Astronaut Sunita Williams, Deepak Chopra, former Indian President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalaam, Jay Shetty, Robin Sharma, James Clear, Vashti Harrison, Rupi Kaur, Cassandra Clare, Lisa Genova, and many more illustrious personalities have also graced the event, making it an unparalleled gathering of intellectual and creative minds. With grace Kalsum accepted the invitation and highlights of her visit included:

1. Panel Thought Leader: “Unlocking the Synergy of Mind & Body: Unlocking Personal Healing”

Kalsum will join esteemed colleague Dr. Fatma Al Katani on this impactful panel discussion, moderated by Dr. Mohammed Al Ghandoor. Together, they will explore the transformative power of the mind-body connection in personal healing and the role storytelling plays in navigating grief and trauma.

2. Radio Interview with Pulse 95

Kalsum will share her inspiring journey in a featured interview with Pulse 95 Radio, offering insight into her writing process and her mission to help people find light amidst grief, just in time to uplift listeners during the winter season. You can watch here.

3. Certificate of Appreciation from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Ajyal School

As part of her commitment to inspiring younger generations, Kalsum presented a Poetry Workshop for children at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Ajyal School. For her contribution, she will be honored with a Certificate of Appreciation for her efforts to nurture creativity and resilience among young minds. The certificate of appreciation was for writing, poetry, and storytelling.

4. Featured Author and Book Signing

Kalsum’s book, which has touched hearts worldwide, will be spotlighted during the SIBF, where she will meet readers and sign copies of her award-winning work. This is an opportunity for fans to connect with the author whose words have offered solace and inspiration.

5. Exploration of Dubai’s Cultural and Modern Treasures

Kalsum’s tour of Dubai will include visits to iconic landmarks and cultural sites, immersing herself in the rich tapestry of the city while sharing her experiences on social media to engage her global audience.

Kalsum Choudhry showcased her groundbreaking book, 18 Stories of Joy, Hope, and Endless Faith, which beautifully blends storytelling with moral lessons and concludes each story with a verse from the Quran. In a testament to her commitment to community impact, Choudhry has pledged all 2024 proceeds from the book to support orphanages, and provide food, shelter, healthcare, and education to underserved communities.

With SIBF’s strong emphasis on cross-cultural dialogue, Kalsum Choudhry’s stories—rooted in universal themes of kindness, empathy, and faith—will contribute to meaningful conversations about the power of literature in bridging global communities.

Opportunities to Learn more about or connect with Kalsum Choudhry

Kalsum is available for speaking engagements, painting, poetry, & storytelling workshops, radio interviews, and panel discussions on topics including mental health, resilience, the healing power of storytelling, and navigating emotional challenges during the holiday season and beyond.

For media inquiries, event invitations, or collaborations, please contact:

Kalsum A. Choudhry at kalsumachoudhry.com or visit her website at www.kalsumachoudhry.com

Legal Disclaimer:

