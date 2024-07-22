Kalsum A. Choudhry’s '18 Stories: Hope, Joy & Endless...Faith' Wins Prestigious Purple Dragonfly Award

Available in Hardback and Paperback

Kalsum A. Choudhry’s "18 Stories: Hope, Joy & Endless...Faith" Wins Again

BLUE SPRINGS, MISSOURI, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purpose Publishing is thrilled to announce that Kalsum A. Choudhry’s heartwarming children’s book, 18 Stories: Hope, Joy & Endless...Faith, has won the coveted Purple Dragonfly Award from Story Monsters in recognition of its excellence in children’s literature.

18 Stories: Hope, Joy & Endless...Faith is a collection of inspirational tales that resonate with young readers and their families, offering themes of hope, joy, and unwavering faith. Each story in this beautifully illustrated book is crafted to inspire and uplift, making it a cherished addition to any child's bookshelf.

The Purple Dragonfly Award is a prestigious accolade that honors outstanding books in the field of children’s literature. Judges look for stories that are original, innovative, and inspire creativity and a love of reading in children. Kalsum A. Choudhry’s book has excelled in all these criteria, earning this distinguished award.

“I am deeply honored to receive the Purple Dragonfly Award for 18 Stories: Hope, Joy & Endless...Faith,” said Kalsum A. Choudhry. “This book was written with the intention of spreading positivity and hope to children around the world. I am grateful that it has been recognized for its contribution to children’s literature.”

18 Stories: Hope, Joy & Endless...Faith has been praised for its engaging storytelling, beautiful illustrations, and the positive messages it imparts to young readers. It encourages children to find joy in everyday moments and to have faith in themselves and the world around them.

The book is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and at local bookstores. For more information about the book and the author, please visit www.Kalsumachoudhry.com or follow her on https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091212687818 or https://www.instagram.com/kalsumachoudhry/

About Kalsum A. Choudhry

Kalsum A. Choudhry is an award-winning author dedicated to writing stories that inspire and uplift children. With a passion for storytelling and a heart for her readers, she has crafted numerous tales that resonate with both children and adults alike. She is also an amazing artist, and her work is on display across the metropolitan Kansas City area in the form of murals.

About Purpose Publishing

Purpose Publishing is committed to empowering authors to share their unique stories with the world. With a focus on high-quality publishing services, Purpose Publishing helps authors bring their visions to life and achieve success in the literary world.

For more information, interviews, or review copies, please contact Kalsumachoudhry@gmail.com.