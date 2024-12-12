Overcome Decision Paralysis with These 7 Secrets: Event Announced by Twanna Carter Professional & Personal Coaching, LLC

Twanna Carter, PhD, PCC, Career Coach. Photo by Renee Wilhite

Learn 7 proven strategies to overcome decision paralysis, make confident choices, and lead decisively in this live YouTube event for professionals.

BOWIE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twanna Carter Coaching Hosts Live Event to Help Professionals Master Decision-MakingTwanna Carter Professional & Personal Coaching, LLC is excited to announce a transformative live event, "Overcome Decision Paralysis with These 7 Secrets," scheduled for Wednesday, December 18th, 2024, at 8:35 PM EST.Hosted on the Twanna Carter Professional & Personal Coaching YouTube channel , this session is designed to guide leaders in breaking free from indecision and aligning their decisions with personal and professional goals.Why Decision Paralysis MattersIn a fast-paced professional world, decision paralysis can derail even the most capable leaders. Indecision and hesitation often stem from overthinking, fear of failure, or misaligned values, leaving professionals feeling stagnant and frustrated. Dr. Twanna Carter’s event seeks to demystify the causes of poor decision-making and equip attendees with actionable insights to become confident, decisive leaders.Key Takeaways from the EventThis highly anticipated live video will address:✅ The root causes of decision paralysis and its effects on leadership.✅ Hidden factors contributing to poor decisions.✅ How to align choices with values and long-term aspirations.✅ Simple, proven tools to overcome overthinking.“Leaders often face immense pressure to make the right decisions, and the fear of making a wrong one can lead to complete paralysis, Dr. Carter said. In this event, I’ll share seven powerful strategies to help professionals lead with clarity and confidence, ensuring their decisions propel them toward their goals.”Who Should AttendThis event is tailored for professionals seeking to strengthen their leadership skills and break free from the cycle of hesitation and over-analysis. Whether you're an emerging leader or a seasoned professional, this session will provide valuable insights to help you lead decisively and with confidence.Join the Live EventTo attend, tune in to the Twanna Carter Professional & Personal Coaching YouTube channel on December 18th, 8:35pm EST. This session promises to be a game-changer for anyone looking to enhance their decision-making abilities.About Twanna Carter Professional & Personal Coaching, LLCTwanna Carter Professional & Personal Coaching, LLC specializes in empowering professionals to navigate career transitions, overcome leadership challenges, and achieve alignment with their goals and values. With personalized coaching services and expert insights, the company is committed to helping leaders thrive in both their personal and professional lives.Media ContactDr. Twanna CarterTwanna Carter Professional & Personal Coaching, LLCEmail: email us hereWebsite: https://twannacarter.com

