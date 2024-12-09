Dr. Twanna Carter Hosts “5 Stress and Anxiety Tips Every Woman Leader Should Know”

Dr. Twanna Carter (Photo by Renee Wilhite) 5 Stress and Anxiety Tips Every Woman Leader Should Know

Join Dr. Twanna Carter live to learn practical strategies for managing stress and anxiety, tailored specifically for women in leadership.

As a fearless leader, stepping up and taking charge in both my personal and professional life has taught me the value of balance, clarity, and resilience.” — Dr. Twanna Carter, from Melaninated Magic, 180 Affirmations

BOWIE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Twanna Carter Empowers Women Leaders with Actionable Stress and Anxiety Management StrategiesDr. Twanna Carter, renowned for her work in personal and professional coaching, invites women leaders to a transformative live session, “5 Stress and Anxiety Tips Every Woman Leader Should Know”, on December 11, 2024, at 8:35 PM EST.Streaming live on YouTube , the event offers practical tools to help women in leadership roles thrive amidst the unique pressures they face.This event is tailored for professionals seeking balance, mental fitness, and strategies for addressing the stressors inherent in leadership positions. Dr. Carter aims to provide attendees with effective, actionable steps to improve well-being and confidence in their roles.A Focus on Women’s Mental Fitness in LeadershipLeadership roles come with unparalleled challenges, often leading to stress and anxiety that affect personal and professional effectiveness. During the event, Dr. Carter will address these issues with strategies that include:~Developing mental fitness to build resilience.~Setting and maintaining healthy boundaries.~Creating a culture of balance in personal and professional life.Dr. Carter will provide insights designed to help attendees reclaim clarity, purpose, and confidence in their leadership journey.Event DetailsDate: Wednesday, December 11, 2024Time: 8:35 PM EST / 7:35 PM CST / 5:35 PM PSTLocation: Streaming live on YouTubeAbout Twanna Carter Professional & Personal Coaching, LLC Twanna Carter Professional & Personal Coaching, LLC, is dedicated to empowering women leaders to manage stress and anxiety effectively while achieving their personal and professional goals. Led by Dr. Twanna Carter, the organization specializes in coaching services that help clients unlock their full potential and lead with confidence.Media ContactTwanna Carter Professional & Personal Coaching, LLCContact Name: Dr. Twanna CarterEmail: email us hereWebsite: https://twannacarter.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.