Weaver Films Documents Historic Evening at The Gaines House 16th Annual Sandra Wilson Cherry Awards Dinner

Weaver Films provides coverage of The Gaines House Awards Dinner honoring two pioneering Arkansas judges, documenting stories of hope and empowerment.

Our goal was to capture not just the ceremonies and speeches, but the spirit of hope and empowerment that The Gaines House brings to our community. " — Brian Weaver

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weaver Films proudly sponsored The Gaines House 16th Annual Sandra Wilson Cherry Awards Dinner by providing comprehensive video and photography coverage of the event held on October 24, 2024, at Chenal Event Venue in Little Rock. The event honored two groundbreaking Arkansas judges while supporting the organization's mission of empowering homeless women with disabilities.

The evening's program, captured in its entirety by Weaver Films, featured the recognition of The Honorable Joyce Williams Warren, Arkansas' first Black female judge, and The Honorable Annabelle Davis Clinton Imber Tuck, the first woman elected to the Arkansas Supreme Court. The documentary-style coverage included welcome remarks by Past Board President Reginald Rogers, award presentations by Board President Julia Hart, and moving testimonials from current residents.

"Documenting this significant evening for The Gaines House was both an honor and a responsibility," said Brian Weaver, founder of Weaver Films. "Our goal was to capture not just the ceremonies and speeches, but the spirit of hope and empowerment that The Gaines House brings to our community. These are the stories that need to be told."

The event was sponsored by Matthew 25 at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, SPEECHMATTERS, Reid Smith, The Honorable Joyce Williams Warren, and The Honorable Annabelle Davis Clinton Imber Tuck with additional in-kind support from Inviting Arkansas, Meredith Corning PR, Meredith Events, Weaver Films and Resurgent TV, Inc.

Founded in 1967, The Gaines House has helped women transition to independent living through its unique supervised residential program, maintaining a 90% rehabilitation success rate. The organization provides a supportive environment for homeless women with disabilities, requiring residents to participate in employment training or outpatient treatment programs. For more information about The Gaines House, visit www.thegaineshouse.org or call 501-376-4015.

