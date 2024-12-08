Hugues Sanon Received the Prestigious United States Gold Award Known as "Prestige of Nations" in Washington DC by USIDHR

He Hugues Sanon honored Dr. Isabelle Vladoiu and Manuel Oancia with the Cojep Global Distinguished Leadership Award in Washington DC for educating 25000 leaders

A peaceful world may seem an impossible feat, but with compassion and determination we will attain the land of sustainability",” — Ambassador Dr Hugues Sanon

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights (USIDHR) based in Washington DC hosted a prestigious USIDHR Diplomacy and Human Rights Gala at the Cosmos Club in Washington, DC, on December 5, 2024.This event brought together distinguished diplomats, government officials, global leaders, and human rights advocates from around the world under the theme: Global Diplomacy, Democracy, and Sustainable Development: "A Pathway to Human Rights".The gala was followed by the Human Rights consultant and Human rights legacy award ceremony honoring the exceptional achievements of leaders and professionals who have made significant contributions to the advancement of human rights, leaving a profound and lasting legacy in the field.The Human Rights Consultant Award honored advocates including Rashid Abdur, Dr. Satpreet Singh, Ramlah Usman, Bryant McIver, and Jeannette Matta, The Human Rights Legacy Awardees included H.E. Luis Fernando Cordero, former Ambassador of Honduras to the OAS; HRH Dr. Andrise Bass, Global Peace Ambassador; Judith Ann Cushman DuBose, U.S. Army veteran and community leader; Olivia Cantu, advocate for immigrant rights and nonprofit leader; Beth Akiyama, human rights educator and advocate; and Vicky Leyva, artist and human rights ambassador.Ambassador Dr. Hugues Sanon who attended the event with his beautiful wife top model Emmanuella Sanon delivered a poignant message, urging world leaders to engage in peace and reconciliation efforts, refrain from interfering in other countries' internal affairs, and strive for a more just and equitable future through diplomacy, collaboration and sustainability.During his address, Dr. Hugues Sanon stated that in the aftermath of World War II, which resulted in over 85 million fatalities, 50 states created the United Nations in 1945 to prevent future global conflicts.Moreover, Three years later, in Paris on December 10, 1948, the United Nations General Assembly drafted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, comprising 30 fundamental human rights. Despite this, more than 500,000 people continue to perish annually due to violence associated with armed conflict and crime; we must adopt the path of peace and reconciliation he added."My advocacy for peace, love, and sustainable development, spanning over 25 years, has left me profoundly saddened and weakened by the ongoing human rights violations, child trafficking, discrimination, wars and inequalities. However, a couple of years ago, I had the privilege of being a guest speaker at the United Nations Youth for Human Rights Summit, where I met Mr. Manuel Oancia and Dr. Isabelle VIadoiu, and i was deeply impressed by their extraordinary compassion, leadership, and greatness. So, their successful establishment of the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights, empowering over 25,000 individuals to positively impact their communities and the world, is a testament to their outstanding qualities"." I am deeply humbled to address you this evening in Washington, DC, and to acknowledge the significant accomplishments made possible by your relentless advocacy, perseverance, and dedication, which have fostered hope and enabled the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights to unite global leaders in pursuit of peace and reconciliation" said Ambassador Dr. Hugues SanonDr. Hugues Sanon who is the special Envoy for international relations to United Nations for the Council For Justice, Equality and Peace also honored Dr. Isabelle Vladoiu and President Manuel Oancia with the "Global Distinguished Leadership Award" and presented them with the "Medal of Honor" for their outstanding services empowering leaders around the world. Furthermore, Dr. Hugues Sanon encourages all to join forces with the USIDHR, an Institute based in Washington, DC, that dedicated their time to advancing human rights, education and providing impactful training programs in human rights, diplomatic protocol, and business consulting, empowering individuals and communities globally, creating sustainable change in more than 136 countries.During the ceremony, Ambassador Dr. Hugues Sanon surprisingly received the distinguished United States Gold Award, called "The Prestige of Nations" recognizing his exceptional contributions to advancing human rights, global peace, diplomacy and fostering progress and development on a global scale. Other Honorees of the Prestige of Nations Awards included Bob Beringer, Margie Barilla, Luis Manuel Flores, John Klimer, Ayub Tahlil, and Larry Oberfeld.These individuals have demonstrated exceptional leadership in their respective industries while championing initiatives that bridge the gap between commerce and humanity. Their work exemplifies how ethical and impactful business practices can drive sustainable change.

Hugues Sanon's emotional speech in Washington DC

