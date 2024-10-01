During UNGA79 Hugues Sanon attends high-profile meetings to promote peace, and sustainable development

UNGA

Hugues Sanon interacts with esteemed heads of state, private sector leaders, and influential figures to advocate for the people's concerns and seek solutions.

Justice, peace, hope, and sustainability are presently endangered; collective action through resource sharing is critical to preserve these vital principles” — Ambassador Dr Hugues Sanon

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 79th UN General Assembly was held at UN Headquarters in New York with a central theme of "Leaving no one behind: Collaborative efforts for peace, sustainable development, and human advancement for today's and future generations". This prestigious event brought together more than 155 heads of state and government from UN member countries and prominent leaders from global and regional institutions. Global Peace Amb. Sanon was a notable attendee, addressing several high-level side events to advocate for peace, human rights and sustainable development."During this 79th UNGA, my primary objective is to underscore the imperative of allocating resources towards human well-being, infrastructure, technology, social services, promoting women's empowerment and economic stability rather than towards chemical weapons, conflicts, illegal wars, human rights violations, and external interference, while fostering collaborative dialogue with heads of state, the private sector, and international organizations to advance peaceful conflict resolution and sustainable development"; said Amb. Hugues Sanon.On Monday, September 23, 2024, Amb. Hugues Sanon attended the World Leader Summit of Love and Peace with his wife Emmanuella Sanon, Garry Dorlean and Terry Alexandre.The event brought together prominent leaders, including former Guinean Prime Minister Cellou Dalein Diallo, former Trinidad and Tobago President Anthony Thomas Aquinas Carmona, Nigerian Minister of Women Affairs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, UN Ambassadors Teburoro Tito of Kiribati and Tapugao Falefou of Tuvalu, and USDA Deputy Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Penny Brown Reynolds. The summit featured a Bell of World Peace and Love ceremony, where seven distinguished leaders rang the bell and made wishes for peace, generating powerful positive energy.Amb. Sanon, Special Envoy of International Relations to the United Nations for Cojep, presented a prestigious gift to Dr. Hong. This gesture was complemented by official citations and recognition certificates extended by Honorable Senator George Borrello, Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendell, and Assemblyman Andy Goodell. These honors were conferred within the framework of the Fowpal event, 'Fostering Peace: Conscience, Love, and Hope in Action.' Additionally, the summit facilitated the signing of the Declaration of World Day of the Power of Hope, securing international support from 172 countries.September 23 is celebrated as the World Day of the Power of Hope, established by Dr. Hong Tao-Tze, also observing the second anniversary of 'Dr. Hong's Night.' Ambassador Hugues Sanon had the distinction of presenting official New York City citations to Dr. Hong in 2022 on behalf of Mayor Eric L. Adams, joined by Mayor Johnny Ford and United Churches Chair Bobby Hunter. This acknowledgment honored Dr. Hong's unwavering commitment to advancing peace and love, values deeply cherished by New York residents and globally. Moreover, as President of the World Conference of Mayors, Mayor Johnny Ford officially declared September 23, 2022, as 'Dr. Hong Tao-Tze Night' in New York City and worldwide.In 2019, during UNGA, Amb. Sanon was honored to ring the Bell of World Peace and Love, acknowledging Dr. Hong's tireless global peace endeavors and commitment to empowering individuals through FOWPAL's varied initiatives, promoting peace and service globally and traveled across 107 countries to foster sustainability and a peaceful world. To date, a total of 583 influential leaders in 150 nations have rung the Bell, including 72 heads of state.Ambassador Sanon held a productive meeting with His Excellency Thomas Aquinas Carmona, Former President of Trinidad and Tobago to discuss Haiti's challenging situation and advocate for reparations due to the country's historical exploitation.President Thomas articulates deep regret for Haiti's prolonged struggle for peace and justice, denouncing the assassination of President Jovenel Moise and, as an international lawyer, recognizing Haiti's historical injustices, while lauding the nation's revolutionary heroes, including Dessalines, Toussaint, and Petion.Amb. Sanon also participated in a fruitful dialogue with Teburoro Tito, Kiribati's Amb. to the UN and former Head of State, who expressed warm greetings and words of encouragement to the Haitian people.Also, Amb. Sanon was honored to meet with Hon Bar Uju Kennedy of Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Women Affairs to explore groundbreaking initiatives tackling women and children abuse and trafficking. Additionally, she is working to secure funding for women-owned small-scale ventures, aiming to reduce poverty, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth in Africa, particularly in Nigeria.The International Forum on African-Caribbean Leadership, under Dr. Ken Giami's leadership, assembled at the Harvard Club of New York on September 24, 2024, where Sanon and his wife, top model Emmanuella Sanon, were invited to join prominent heads of state, UN Ambassadors, policymakers, and private sector leaders to discuss ways to empower Africa.During his remarks, Dr. Sanon praised IFAL's dedication to driving economic growth in Africa, emphasizing its significant global impact and the imperative for permanent UN Security Council representation. He emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to achieve this goal. Dr. Sanon conferred the Global Distinguished Leadership Award upon Hon. Reta JO Lewis, recognizing her outstanding leadership in addressing pressing global issues and commitment to sustainable African development."Hon. Reta JO Lewis, President and Chairman of the US EXIM Bank; made numerous trips to Africa, exceeding eight, have fostered meaningful relationships with government, private sector, and community leaders, positioning her to address financial challenges and drive sustainable development across the region". Added, Mr. SanonA high-level discussion took place between Amb. Sanon, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, and Sen Sunday Marshall Katung, representing Kaduna South, exploring opportunities to foster business, infrastructure, trade, and corporate investments among African investors to promote Nigeria's economic development.At the Millennium Hotel, on September 24, 2024, Amb. HuguesSanon engaged in discussions with Todd De Luca, Founder and CEO of Pulse Friday LLC, during AITE's Business Trade and Investment Summit, themed 'Transformative Public Policies.' Sanon emphasized the importance of leveraging innovation to modernize power infrastructure in Haiti and specific African nations, aligning with Pulse's focus on environmental and humanitarian impacts. Todd has reaffirmed his dedication to backing Haiti's stabilization initiatives and intends to make another trip to evaluate potential partnership opportunities for his organization to deliver assistance.

At UNGA79, Hugues Sanon took part in strategic discussions to advance peace and sustainability and engage with prominent leaders and business executives.

