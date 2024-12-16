Award-Winning Composer Georgia Shreve Releases Spirit of Christmas, an Original Holiday Album With World-Class Talent

Award-Winning Composer Georgia Shreve Shreve, Sprit of Christmas, Album Cover

Featuring original compositions decades in the making, Georgia Shreve’s Spirit of Christmas is a star-studded holiday masterpiece.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed composer, writer, and dramaturg Georgia Shreve has released her long-anticipated holiday album, “ Spirit of Christmas ”. Featuring original compositions decades in the making and performed alongside the world-renowned Czech National Symphony Orchestra , the album brings together a star-studded cast of artists, including tenor Richard Troxell, soprano Sarah Joy Miller, and conductor Steven Mercurio.A HOLIDAY ALBUM DECADES IN THE MAKING“Spirit of Christmas” reflects Shreve’s creative vision and dedication to crafting music that blends emotional depth with the joy of the holiday season. Known for her works presented at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and other prestigious venues, Shreve brings her unique voice to this project with carefully arranged, original Christmas songs.The album pairs lush orchestral arrangements with powerful storytelling, delivered through exceptional vocal performances. “My aim was to create music that feels timeless, something that captures the spirit of the season for years to come,” Shreve shared.FEATURING ACCLAIMED ARTISTS•Richard Troxell, celebrated for his leading roles in Madama Butterfly and Carmen, brings his renowned lyric tenor to Shreve’s original works.•Sarah Joy Miller, praised by The New York Times for her “vivacious and fearless” soprano, delivers warmth and clarity throughout the album.•Steven Mercurio, an internationally celebrated conductor known for collaborations with Andrea Bocelli and the Three Tenors, lends his expertise to the orchestral arrangements.Performed in collaboration with the Czech National Symphony Orchestra, “Spirit of Christmas” showcases Shreve’s commitment to artistic excellence.ABOUT GEORGIA SHREVEFrom breaking barriers on Wall Street to captivating audiences at Carnegie Hall, Georgia Shreve’s journey is a testament to her relentless creativity and vision. Her works, including the semi-operatic oratorios “Lavinia” and “Anna Komnene”, have premiered at iconic venues and garnered critical acclaim.Described as a “revelation” and a once-in-a-generation artist, Shreve’s ability to seamlessly merge storytelling and music underscores her importance as a cultural force. With “Spirit of Christmas”, she delivers her most personal and ambitious project yet—a collection destined to inspire and endure for generations.LISTEN TO “SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS”The album is now available for streaming:•Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/3n0Y43ZdPHS8g05Ju1wWtK •Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/spirit-of-christmas-ep/1717489880 For more information, please visit GeorgiaShreve.com.

"Sprit of Christmas", streaming on YouTube

