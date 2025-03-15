Georgia Shreve Awarded Esteemed 2025 Spirit of Wagner Award

Award-Winning Composer Georgia Shreve GRAMMY® award winning soprano and President of Boston Wagner Society, Jane Eaglen Multi-GRAMMY®-nominated tenor Roy Hage (@roythetenor)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Boston Wagner Society has announced Georgia Shreve as the recipient of its inaugural Spirit of Wagner Award, honoring her extraordinary contributions to the arts. This private VIP event will take place at The University Club of New York on Wednesday, March 19, celebrating Shreve’s prolific career as a composer, writer, playwright, and producer.HONORING A VISIONARY ARTIST AND ADVOCATE FOR WOMEN IN THE ARTSA pioneering interdisciplinary artist, Georgia Shreve’s career spans over four decades, with performances of her compositions at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and other renowned venues. Her literary works have appeared in The New Yorker and beyond, and she has been a champion for women in the arts, creating opportunities and employing hundreds of artists through her production company, Ideation Productions.Shreve’s work frequently centers on the lives and struggles of women, a rarity in classical music and opera. From ancient female figures to modern trailblazers, her operas and literary works explore themes of resilience, identity, and empowerment.The Spirit of Wagner Award recognizes artists who embody Richard Wagner’s vision of Gesamtkunstwerk—the total work of art—seamlessly blending multiple disciplines into a singular artistic force. As a composer, playwright, poet, and novelist, Shreve epitomizes this ideal, making her a historic first honoree.This exclusive evening will bring together luminaries from opera, literature, and the performing arts to celebrate a woman whose creative genius has shaped the artistic landscape.ABOUT BOSTON WAGNER SOCIETYThe Boston Wagner Society is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the legacy of Richard Wagner, fostering appreciation for his works, and supporting artists who exemplify his artistic ideals. Under the leadership of Jane Eaglen, the society is expanding its mission with the launch of a biannual festival with orchestra, ensuring Wagner’s influence continues to inspire future generations.ABOUT GEORGIA SHREVE, HONOREEGeorgia Shreve is a distinguished composer, writer, playwright, and poet whose multifaceted talents have earned acclaim across the arts. With degrees from Stanford, Brown, Columbia, and the University of Pennsylvania, she seamlessly blends literature, music, and theater.Her works have been performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and London’s Royal Over-Seas League, while her writing has appeared in The New Yorker, The New Republic, and The New Criterion. The New York Times praised her music as a “psychologically pointed setting” of Eliot’s "Prufrock". She is also the founder of Ideation Productions, developing talent in film, music, and theater.Shreve’s compositions span opera, orchestral works, and multimedia art, often integrating visual elements by artists like Dalí and Hockney. Recent works include "Lavinia" and "Anna Komnene," performed at Alice Tully Hall, featuring some of opera’s top voices with the Czech National Symphony Orchestra.Her latest projects include "Lives of a Woman", a song cycle for soprano and orchestra, and "Requiem for the 20th Century: Visions and Voices", a 10-part oratorio exploring history’s darkest moments. A true polymath, Shreve continues to push artistic boundaries, inspiring generations of creators.ARTIST BIOSJANE EAGLEN, SOPRANOJane Eaglen has earned worldwide recognition as one of the most formidable dramatic sopranos of her generation. Her extensive repertoire includes commanding performances with the New York Philharmonic under Zubin Mehta, Chicago Symphony under Daniel Barenboim, and Boston Symphony Orchestra under Bernard Haitink. Beyond her Grammy Award-winning recording of "Tannhäuser", her discography includes acclaimed solo albums for Sony Classical featuring works by Wagner, Bellini, Strauss, and Mozart and Bellini’s Norma with Ricardo Muti. A dedicated educator, Eaglen serves on the faculty of New England Conservatory and is the founder and artistic director of the Boston Wagner Institute, as well as serving as the President of the Boston Wagner Society. ROY HAGE , TENORA multi-Grammy-nominated tenor, Roy Hage made his LA Opera debut this season in Mary Kouyoumdjian’s "Adoration". Born in war-torn Beirut, he moved alone to the U.S. at 16 to pursue opera, later earning recognition for his “uncommonly beautiful voice” (Musical America) and “haunting” performances (TheaterScene.net). A champion of new works, Roy has collaborated with numerous Pulitzer Prize and Grammy-winning contemporary composers while performing traditional principal roles in more than 40 operas, including "The Tales of Hoffmann", "Roméo et Juliette", "Pelléas et Mélisande", "Candide", "The Rake’s Progress", "La clemenza di Tito", "Manon", and many more.KRISTIN YOUNG, SOPRANOPraised as “fantastic” (The Toronto Star) and for her “masterful vocal control” (The Boston Musical Intelligencer), Kristin Young has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center’s Rose Theater, and The Metropolitan Opera. This season, she debuts at the Harris Theater in Chicago in "Treemonisha" and performed "Knoxville: Summer of 1915" with the Idaho State-Civic Symphony. She has also appeared as Micaëla in "La tragédie de Carmen" and Zenobia in "Radamisto".MICHAEL SLATTERY, TENORKnown for his interpretive originality and luminous voice, Michael Slattery has performed leading roles at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, Staatsoper Berlin, Opéra de Lyon, and Festival d’Aix-en-Provence. His collaborations include performances with the New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, and National Symphony at the Kennedy Center. His recordings include Handel’s "Saul" with René Jacobs, "Acis and Galatea" with Nicholas McGegan, and his solo albums The Irish Heart and Secret and Divine Signs.SAMANTHA NAHRA, ZWISCHENFACHA dramatic Zwischenfach soprano, Samantha Nahra is known for her powerful, flexible voice and passionate performances. A strong advocate for new music and accessibility in the arts, she has premiered operatic works with Opera on Tap and was recently featured in Classical Singer Magazine for her work on dyslexia and music learning. Samantha has performed roles including Third Norn (Götterdämmerung), Donna Anna (Don Giovanni), and Micaëla (La tragédie de Carmen), and has been a finalist and award recipient in multiple vocal competitions. She is an active member of Opera America’s Education & Community Engagement Network.

