ALE Operation Leads to Multiple Arrests and Criminal Charges in Pender, Carteret and Onslow Counties

North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) has concluded an investigation targeting controlled substance use and distribution at ABC licensed outlets in Carteret and Onslow Counties. This collaborative investigation resulted in 15 individuals arrested, 144 felony charges, 35 misdemeanor charges and 2 ABC violations, which will be submitted to the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

The investigation began after special agents received a complaint that controlled substances were being used and or distributed at the two ABC-permitted establishments. The investigation revealed drug violations occurring at two ABC licensed outlets: the OFFICE, located at 810 Queens Creek Road in Hubert, and RIPTIDEZ, located at 105 Hill Street in Cedar Point. Additionally, two residential locations were involved in narcotics distribution. The multi-agency investigation, which spanned several months, involved undercover agents making controlled purchases of cocaine, heroin, and marijuana, many of which were trafficked in large quantities.

The operation led to the execution of two search warrants on December 3, 2024, resulting in numerous arrests as well as the seizure of controlled substances, US currency, and firearms. Search warrants were executed at 753 James Street, Lot 25, and 173 Great Neck Landing Road, in Hubert.

"This operation is part of our continued work to reduce the distribution of controlled substances and criminal activity in our communities," said Bryan House, Director of the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division. "By collaborating with other law enforcement agencies, we hope to send a collective message that those involved in illegal activities, particularly those related to drugs and firearms, could face significant consequences.”

“I appreciate the strong working relationship that exists between all of our partnering agencies,” said Asa Buck, Carteret County Sheriff. “I thank and commend the deputies, agents, and officers for all of their work on this operation. Drug dealing and other illegal activity will not be tolerated in our area.”

The following persons have been arrested as part of this investigation:

Michael Johnson, 70, of Holly Ridge, was charged with possession with intent to sell and/or deliver marijuana, sell/deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell and/or deliver schedule I controlled substance (mushrooms), sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance (mushrooms), maintain a dwelling for controlled substances and maintain a vehicle for controlled substances.

Joshua Wilmoth, 38, of Hubert, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell and/or deliver marijuana, sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, conspire to sell/deliver cocaine, maintain a dwelling for controlled substances, and possess alcohol for sale without ABC permits.

Tiffany Davis, 30, of Hubert, was charged with possession with intent to sell and/or deliver marijuana, sell/deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, sell/deliver heroin and maintain a dwelling for controlled substances.

Gabriel Alejandro Aquino, 49, of Hubert, was charged with possession with intent to sell and/or deliver marijuana, sell/deliver marijuana, sell/deliver cocaine and maintain a dwelling for controlled substances.