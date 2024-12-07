Call for Event Proposals during the Trial Operation of the Macao Outdoor Performance Venue

MACAU, December 7 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) invites proposals for events to be held during the trial operation of the Macao Outdoor Performance Venue, running from 1 January to 31 December 2025. The proposals, open to both local and international performing arts groups or organisations, may be submitted from today.

Located at the intersection of Avenida do Aeroporto and Rua de Ténis, the Macao Outdoor Performance Venue spans approximately 94,000 square metres. Equipped with essential facilities for large-scale performances, the venue can accommodate over 50,000 spectators and is purpose-built for major outdoor performing arts events. IC will assess proposals based on criteria such as the reputation and international influence of the performers or organisations, the cultural and tourism benefits, and the synergy with Macao’s development. Selected events will help to strengthen Macao’s cultural identity as a “City of Performing Arts”.

Event proposals may be submitted via email (outdoorvenue@icm.gov.mo), in person at the Cultural Affairs Bureau Building, or by post, clearly addressed to “Cultural Affairs Bureau: Event Proposals during the Trial Operation of the Macao Outdoor Performance Venue”. Submissions should include the following information: organiser, co-organisers, and sponsors; event content; performer and group details; estimated attendance; proposed dates; and the number of days required for stage setup. Rental fees for selected projects will be calculated based on the audience size for each individual performance and the total duration of venue use.

For detailed information, including the procedures for event proposals during the Trial Operation, rental application form, the regulations and guidelines for the venue rental and the rules for the use of the Macao Outdoor Performance Venue, please visit the dedicated webpage at www.icm.gov.mo/outdoorvenue.