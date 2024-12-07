【Double celebrations】Light up Macao 2024 is splendidly unveiled to deepen “tourism +” and boost community economy

MACAU, December 7 - Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the festive event “Light up Macao 2024 in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region” (referred to as the “event”) is grandly unveiled today (7 December). Artists from different parts of the world are dedicated to creating a symphony of exquisite light art across time and space. Celebrating both anniversaries together with Macao residents and visitors, the event is staged to spur community tourism and nighttime economy, enriching what the city has to offer as a world centre of tourism and leisure. The opening ceremony was held at the Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre. Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government, Lei Wai Nong, and Chief of the Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Ku Mei Leng, officiated the opening ceremony together with other guests.

Spectacular event boosts community tourism and economy into the New Year

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes highlighted in her speech that the artistic installations and mapping shows of the event this year are created by artists and design teams from Macao and around the globe. Their talent and creativity light up different districts of Macao, presenting an unparalleled feast for the eyes of every friend who visit and stroll around Macao. Spanning into the New Year, the event is an extravaganza held across districts with the hope to encourage residents and visitors to walk into communities, get immersed in art and support local merchants, for more robust community tourism and nighttime economy.

Encounter the dazzling event on festive days

Light up Macao 2024 is held from 7 December 2024 to 28 February 2025. Spanning 84 days, the event shares memorable moments with residents and visitors on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR and other major festive occasions, including Winter Solstice, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Chinese New Year, Valentine’s Day, Renri and Chinese Lantern Festival.

District subthemes in the Symphony of Time and Space

Delivering six subthemes under the main theme of “Symphony of Time and Space”, the event covers six districts as follows: “Pulse of the Future” in Praia do Manduco District, “Interlude of the Ocean” in Nam Van District, “Glorious Epoch” in Zona Nova de Aterros do Porto Exterior (NAPE), “Realm of Fantasy” in Northern District, “Fusion of Arts and Culture” in Taipa, and “Nostalgic Aura” in Coloane.

31 installations + 3 themed mapping shows across Coloane, Taipa and Macao Peninsula

There are 6 flagship installations, 4 art installations, 12 light installations, 9 interactive installations and 3 themed mapping shows at 23 locations on Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane. The installations are illuminated and open to the public from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the event period.

Dedicated artists from different parts of the world create the Symphony of Time and Space

The artists and design teams in charge of various installation projects came from Asia, Oceania, Europe, North and Latin Americas, including eight Creative Cities of Design — Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing, Shenzhen, Nagoya (Japan), Mexico City (Mexico), Montreal (Canada) and Sydney (Australia) — as well as Macao, Hong Kong, Portugal and New Zealand. Some of the artists have come to Macao in person to supervise the installation and testing of their artworks, for manifestation of the most beautiful effects. With artistic strokes of light, the artists together paint a dazzling cityscape with vibrant color, in celebration of both anniversaries.

Two locations, three themes – mapping shows shine in Macao and Taipa

Front square of Macao Science Center: the Japanese mapping team presents the show themed around “Create the Future”.

Largo dos Bombeiros in Taipa (the façade of Cozinha Pinocchio Taipa): MGTO called for submission of local 3D mapping projects months ago and chose two outstanding entries for projection at different periods. “Connect” is projected between 7 December 2024 and 17 January 2025. Another themed show “100 FUN” will be projected from 18 January to 28 February 2025.

The mapping shows are staged every 30 minutes from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every night throughout the event period. Each mapping show spans about five minutes.

Themed gifts attract spectators for check-in at each district

Spectators can take photos of any installations at the six districts to share on social media with the hashtag #lightupmacao2024 or #iluminarmacau2024, in exchange for a themed souvenir for the district at the information station after garnering sufficient likes. They can also join a stamp collection game and an online game named “MAK MAK Connect Fun” in exchange for a glowing diffuser.

The event also features more games this year including “Treasure Hunt at Flagship Installations” and “Blissful Cake Tower”– a special game (held exclusively at the Northern District) in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR in December, that gives out flagship installation phone stands and small gifts limited for the Northern District. Gifts will be available while stocks last.

Pop-up events add lively vibes

Between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. every Saturday during the event, different pop-up events are enlivening designated locations in the six districts with joyful air, such as giant inflatable doll, electronic keyboard performance, funny balloon show, parent-child workshop, cartoon painting, Mini band, parent-child drumming interaction, guitar show and electronic cello performance.

Night at Travessa do Armazém Velho boosts spending

A parallel activity “Luminescent Night at Travessa do Armazém Velho 2024” takes place during Light up Macao 2024. In addition to online games and offline workshops, Travessa do Armazém Velho and the vicinity are embellished with illuminations in different styles and infused with unique charm as night falls.

Online and offline promotions widen publicity

MGTO has unfolded a series of online and offline promotions to spotlight the event widely in the form of forwarded broadcast, graphic and written posts, short videos on MGTO’s official platforms on social media such as WeChat, Weibo, Douyin, Xiaohongshu, Tiktok, Line, Kakao, Facebook and Instagram, as well as through Mainland and overseas KOLs. The event is also promoted through offline media and outdoor advertisements among other channels. The promotional campaign continues for the three-month event.

Fruition of public-private partnerships

Organized by MGTO, Light up Macao 2024 is a collaborative project between different governmental entities and integrated resort enterprises with the aim to create a prestigious nighttime event, promote the concerted development of “tourism + events”, widen the offerings of Macao as a world centre of tourism and leisure and brighten Macao’s golden calling card as an international metropolis.

The co-organizers of Light up Macao 2024 include Municipal Affairs Bureau, Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau, Marine and Water Bureau as well as Macao Science Center. The event partners include Wynn Resorts Macau, SJM Resorts, S.A., MGM, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Galaxy Entertainment Group and Sands China Ltd.

The guests who attended the opening ceremony include Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government, Lei Wai Nong; Chief of the Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Ku Mei Leng; MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; Acting Director of Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Chan Tze Wai; Member of Administration of Committee on Municipal Affairs of Municipal Affairs Bureau, Isabel Jorge; Acting Vice President of Sports Bureau, Lei Si Leng; Director of Macao Conservatory of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Chan Lei Lei; Head of Port Affairs Division of Marine and Water Bureau, Kou Su In; Curator of Macao Science Center, Sio Hon Pan; Chief Marketing Officer of Wynn Macau, Limited, Zoe Zou; Senior Vice President of Marketing of SJM Resorts, S.A., Joseph Liu; Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing of MGM, Catarina Lio; Vice President of Events & Promotions of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Christy Cheong; Assistant Senior Vice President of Public Relations of Galaxy Entertainment Group, Linda Wong; Executive Director of Brand & Resorts Marketing of Sands China Ltd., Eugenia Ip; Programme Coordinator (Visual Arts) of Faculty of Arts and Design of Macao Polytechnic University, Tian Yuan; Associate Professor and Program Director of Faculty of Humanities and Arts of Macau University of Science and Technology, Guanghui Huang; Assistant Professor of City University of Macau, Hong-Chun Shi; as well as the artists and representatives of the design teams, among other guests.

For more information, please visit the website for Light up Macao 2024 (https://lum.macaotourism.gov.mo/index_en.html) and follow MGTO (MGTOweixin) on WeChat.