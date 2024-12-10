E-COMMERCE UX AWARDS: BAYMARD INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES 2024 WINNERS

Baymard Institute's 2024 E-Commerce UX Awards Christian Holst, Co-Founder and Director of Research, Baymard Institute

Baymard Institute, an independent web research organization in the field of User Experience (UX), releases annual list of Top 1% E-Commerce UX Award winners.

In 2024 we’re further highlighting the importance of good website UX by expanding the pool of candidates and recognizing more companies who deliver exceptional digital experiences to their end users.” — Christian Holst, Co-Founder and Director of Research, Baymard Institute

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baymard Institute is awarding those organizations with the top 1% UX performance across 18 industries, as well as the top 1% UX performers within specific categories. Only sites with a top 1% performance or an exceptional UX performance rating are given the award.“This year we’ve expanded the pool of candidates to 400 large e-commerce sites by including both public benchmark sites and select UX Audit clients if they performed as well or better than the benchmark sites,” said Christian Holst, Co-Founder and Director of Research, Baymard Institute.All 400+ websites have been manually rated using 500 - 700+ UX guidelines to ensure an accurate evaluation of each site's UX performance.Top 1% E-Commerce UX Awards - 2024 Winners:- Air France-KLMTop 1% UX performance: Homepage & Category (desktop)Top 1% UX performance: Homepage & Category (mobile)- AirbnbTop 1% UX performance: Travel Accommodations (desktop)- AldiTop 1% UX performance: Homepage & Category (desktop)- AmazonTop 1% UX performance: On-Site Search (app)Top 1% UX performance: Product Page (app)- American TrucksTop 1% UX performance overall: Desktop- Apple StoreTop 1% UX performance: Homepage & Category (mobile)- ASOSTop 1% UX performance: Site-Wide Features (app)- AutodeskTop 1% UX performance overall: Desktop- B&H PhotoTop 1% UX performance overall: Desktop- Bang & OlufsenTop 1% UX performance: Homepage & Category (desktop)- Best BuyTop 1% UX performance: Cart & Checkout (app)- Booking.comTop 1% UX performance: Travel Accommodations (mobile)- BoseTop 1% UX performance: Homepage & Category (desktop)Top 1% UX performance: Cart & Checkout (desktop)- BrooklinenTop 1% UX performance: Homepage & Category (desktop)- Build.comTop 1% UX performance: Cart & Checkout (desktop)- Crate & BarrelTop 1% UX performance overall: DesktopTop 1% UX performance: Furniture & Home Decor- CrutchfieldTop 1% UX performance overall: DesktopTop 1% UX performance overall: Mobile- DoorDashTop 1% UX performance: Food Delivery & Takeout (app)- DysonTop 1% UX performance: Homepage & Category (desktop)- EtsyTop 1% UX performance: Homepage & Category (desktop)- FireBaseTop 1% UX performance: Digital Subscriptions & SaaS (mobile)- Free FlyTop 1% UX performance: Product Page (mobile)- Heine.deTop 1% UX performance overall: Desktop- Holland & BarrettTop 1% UX performance overall: DesktopTop 1% UX performance overall: Mobile- HolleyTop 1% UX performance overall: DesktopTop 1% UX performance overall: Mobile- Home DepotTop 1% UX performance: Order Tracking & Returns (desktop)- HP AustraliaTop 1% UX performance: Product Lists & Filtering (desktop)Top 1% UX performance: Product Lists & Filtering (mobile)- iHerbTop 1% UX performance: Vitamins & Supplements (desktop)- IKEATop 1% UX performance: Site-Wide Features (desktop)- IONOSTop 1% UX performance: Site-Wide Features (mobile)- Jimmy ChooTop 1% UX performance: Luxury Goods (desktop)Top 1% UX performance: Luxury Goods (mobile)- John LewisTop 1% UX performance: Mass Merchant (desktop)- Kate SomervilleTop 1% UX performance: Product Lists & Filtering (mobile)- KayakTop 1% UX performance: Travel Accommodations (desktop)Top 1% UX performance: Travel Accommodations (mobile)- KFCTop 1% UX performance: Food Delivery & Takeout (mobile)- KJUSTop 1% UX performance: Homepage & Category (desktop)-Living SpacesTop 1% UX performance: Furniture & Home Decor (desktop)Top 1% UX performance: Furniture & Home Decor (mobile)- Lowe'sTop 1% UX performance overall: Desktop- Lowe's ProTop 1% UX performance overall: Desktop- lululemon NATop 1% UX performance overall: DesktopTop 1% UX performance overall: Mobile- lululemon UKTop 1% UX performance overall: DesktopTop 1% UX performance overall: Mobile- Macy'sTop 1% UX performance overall: Desktop- NetflixTop 1% UX performance: Digital Subscriptions & SaaS (mobile)- NETGEARTop 1% UX performance: Product Page (desktop)- NisbetsTop 1% UX performance: Customer Accounts (desktop)- Northern ToolTop 1% UX performance: Customer Accounts (desktop)- Pitchup.comTop 1% UX performance: Travel Accommodations (desktop)Top 1% UX performance: Travel Accommodations (mobile)- RitualsTop 1% UX performance: Customer Accounts (desktop)- SephoraTop 1% UX performance: Cart & Checkout (app)- SlackTop 1% UX performance: Digital Subscriptions & SaaS (mobile)- StokkeTop 1% UX performance: Homepage & Category (desktop)- TargetTop 1% UX performance: Mass Merchant (mobile)Top 1% UX performance: Mass Merchant (app)- TescoTop 1% UX performance: Homepage & Category (desktop)- Victoria's SecretTop 1% UX performance overall: Mobile- Vitamin WorldTop 1% UX performance: Site-Wide Features (mobile)- WalmartTop 1% UX performance: Mass Merchant (desktop)- WayfairTop 1% UX performance overall: AppTop 1% UX performance: Furniture & Home Decor- Williams SonomaTop 1% UX performance: Product Page (mobile)- ZalandoTop 1% UX performance overall: Desktop- ZendeskTop 1% UX performance: Digital Subscriptions & SaaS (desktop)E-Commerce UX AwardBaymard awards the top 1% within each industry, as well as the top 1% for theme (e.g. top 1% checkout UX performance, etc.) and platform. Baymard uses its comprehensive UX benchmark and UX Audit client databases to identify winners within each category. All sites have undergone a manual heuristic evaluation using 500 - 700+ UX guidelines which leads to a UX performance score for each site.The total UX performance score assigned to each site is essentially an expression of how good (or bad) an e-commerce user experience a first-time user will have at the site. The specific UX performance score is calculated using a proprietary weighted multi-parameter algorithm with self-healing normalization.In some instances, there are multiple winners within certain categories. Read more about Baymard's research and methodology. Baymard InstituteFounded in 2009, Baymard Institute is an independent e-commerce web UX research company. The company's research is used by over 29,000 brands, agencies, researchers, and UX designers, across 80+ countries, and includes 71% of all Fortune 500 e-commerce companies. Baymard Institute is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

