E-COMMERCE UX AWARDS: BAYMARD INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES 2024 WINNERS
Baymard Institute, an independent web research organization in the field of User Experience (UX), releases annual list of Top 1% E-Commerce UX Award winners.
“This year we’ve expanded the pool of candidates to 400 large e-commerce sites by including both public benchmark sites and select UX Audit clients if they performed as well or better than the benchmark sites,” said Christian Holst, Co-Founder and Director of Research, Baymard Institute.
All 400+ websites have been manually rated using 500 - 700+ UX guidelines to ensure an accurate evaluation of each site's UX performance.
Top 1% E-Commerce UX Awards - 2024 Winners:
- Air France-KLM
Top 1% UX performance: Homepage & Category (desktop)
Top 1% UX performance: Homepage & Category (mobile)
- Airbnb
Top 1% UX performance: Travel Accommodations (desktop)
- Aldi
Top 1% UX performance: Homepage & Category (desktop)
- Amazon
Top 1% UX performance: On-Site Search (app)
Top 1% UX performance: Product Page (app)
- American Trucks
Top 1% UX performance overall: Desktop
- Apple Store
Top 1% UX performance: Homepage & Category (mobile)
- ASOS
Top 1% UX performance: Site-Wide Features (app)
- Autodesk
Top 1% UX performance overall: Desktop
- B&H Photo
Top 1% UX performance overall: Desktop
- Bang & Olufsen
Top 1% UX performance: Homepage & Category (desktop)
- Best Buy
Top 1% UX performance: Cart & Checkout (app)
- Booking.com
Top 1% UX performance: Travel Accommodations (mobile)
- Bose
Top 1% UX performance: Homepage & Category (desktop)
Top 1% UX performance: Cart & Checkout (desktop)
- Brooklinen
Top 1% UX performance: Homepage & Category (desktop)
- Build.com
Top 1% UX performance: Cart & Checkout (desktop)
- Crate & Barrel
Top 1% UX performance overall: Desktop
Top 1% UX performance: Furniture & Home Decor
- Crutchfield
Top 1% UX performance overall: Desktop
Top 1% UX performance overall: Mobile
- DoorDash
Top 1% UX performance: Food Delivery & Takeout (app)
- Dyson
Top 1% UX performance: Homepage & Category (desktop)
- Etsy
Top 1% UX performance: Homepage & Category (desktop)
- FireBase
Top 1% UX performance: Digital Subscriptions & SaaS (mobile)
- Free Fly
Top 1% UX performance: Product Page (mobile)
- Heine.de
Top 1% UX performance overall: Desktop
- Holland & Barrett
Top 1% UX performance overall: Desktop
Top 1% UX performance overall: Mobile
- Holley
Top 1% UX performance overall: Desktop
Top 1% UX performance overall: Mobile
- Home Depot
Top 1% UX performance: Order Tracking & Returns (desktop)
- HP Australia
Top 1% UX performance: Product Lists & Filtering (desktop)
Top 1% UX performance: Product Lists & Filtering (mobile)
- iHerb
Top 1% UX performance: Vitamins & Supplements (desktop)
- IKEA
Top 1% UX performance: Site-Wide Features (desktop)
- IONOS
Top 1% UX performance: Site-Wide Features (mobile)
- Jimmy Choo
Top 1% UX performance: Luxury Goods (desktop)
Top 1% UX performance: Luxury Goods (mobile)
- John Lewis
Top 1% UX performance: Mass Merchant (desktop)
- Kate Somerville
Top 1% UX performance: Product Lists & Filtering (mobile)
- Kayak
Top 1% UX performance: Travel Accommodations (desktop)
Top 1% UX performance: Travel Accommodations (mobile)
- KFC
Top 1% UX performance: Food Delivery & Takeout (mobile)
- KJUS
Top 1% UX performance: Homepage & Category (desktop)
-Living Spaces
Top 1% UX performance: Furniture & Home Decor (desktop)
Top 1% UX performance: Furniture & Home Decor (mobile)
- Lowe's
Top 1% UX performance overall: Desktop
- Lowe's Pro
Top 1% UX performance overall: Desktop
- lululemon NA
Top 1% UX performance overall: Desktop
Top 1% UX performance overall: Mobile
- lululemon UK
Top 1% UX performance overall: Desktop
Top 1% UX performance overall: Mobile
- Macy's
Top 1% UX performance overall: Desktop
- Netflix
Top 1% UX performance: Digital Subscriptions & SaaS (mobile)
- NETGEAR
Top 1% UX performance: Product Page (desktop)
- Nisbets
Top 1% UX performance: Customer Accounts (desktop)
- Northern Tool
Top 1% UX performance: Customer Accounts (desktop)
- Pitchup.com
Top 1% UX performance: Travel Accommodations (desktop)
Top 1% UX performance: Travel Accommodations (mobile)
- Rituals
Top 1% UX performance: Customer Accounts (desktop)
- Sephora
Top 1% UX performance: Cart & Checkout (app)
- Slack
Top 1% UX performance: Digital Subscriptions & SaaS (mobile)
- Stokke
Top 1% UX performance: Homepage & Category (desktop)
- Target
Top 1% UX performance: Mass Merchant (mobile)
Top 1% UX performance: Mass Merchant (app)
- Tesco
Top 1% UX performance: Homepage & Category (desktop)
- Victoria's Secret
Top 1% UX performance overall: Mobile
- Vitamin World
Top 1% UX performance: Site-Wide Features (mobile)
- Walmart
Top 1% UX performance: Mass Merchant (desktop)
- Wayfair
Top 1% UX performance overall: App
Top 1% UX performance: Furniture & Home Decor
- Williams Sonoma
Top 1% UX performance: Product Page (mobile)
- Zalando
Top 1% UX performance overall: Desktop
- Zendesk
Top 1% UX performance: Digital Subscriptions & SaaS (desktop)
E-Commerce UX Award
Baymard awards the top 1% within each industry, as well as the top 1% for theme (e.g. top 1% checkout UX performance, etc.) and platform. Baymard uses its comprehensive UX benchmark and UX Audit client databases to identify winners within each category. All sites have undergone a manual heuristic evaluation using 500 - 700+ UX guidelines which leads to a UX performance score for each site.
The total UX performance score assigned to each site is essentially an expression of how good (or bad) an e-commerce user experience a first-time user will have at the site. The specific UX performance score is calculated using a proprietary weighted multi-parameter algorithm with self-healing normalization.
In some instances, there are multiple winners within certain categories. Read more about Baymard's research and methodology.
Baymard Institute
Founded in 2009, Baymard Institute is an independent e-commerce web UX research company. The company's research is used by over 29,000 brands, agencies, researchers, and UX designers, across 80+ countries, and includes 71% of all Fortune 500 e-commerce companies. Baymard Institute is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.
