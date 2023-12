E-Commerce UX Awards: Baymard Institute Announces 2023 Winners

Baymard Institute's 2023 E-Commerce UX Awards Christian Holst, Co-Founder and Director of Research, Baymard Institute

Baymard Institute, an independent web research organization in the field of User Experience (UX), releases annual list of Top 1% E-Commerce UX Award winners.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, December 5, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baymard Institute is awarding those companies with the top 1% UX performance across 18 industries, as well as the top 1% UX performers within specific categories.“We want to recognize and congratulate this year’s winners for delivering such exceptional digital experiences to their customers and end users,” said Christian Holst, Co-Founder and Director of Research, Baymard Institute. “We hope other companies across the e-commerce landscape will gain inspiration from these award winners as they look to improve their own user experiences.”Winners are selected from the 234 top-grossing US and European e-commerce sites in Baymard Institute’s UX database. It’s the most comprehensive e-commerce UX performance database in the world, with 14,000+ manually reviewed pages and more than 215,000+ weighted UX performance scores . Each website has been manually benchmarked using 500-680 UX guidelines – a process that requires more than 10,000 hours of UX auditing work – to ensure an accurate evaluation of each site's UX performance.Top 1% E-Commerce UX Awards - 2023 Winners:- Ace HardwareTop 1% UX performance: Home & Hardware industry (mobile)- AdidasTop 1% UX performance: Apparel & Accessories industry (desktop)Top 1% UX performance: Cart & Checkout (desktop)- AlbertsonsTop 1% UX performance: Online Grocery industry (desktop)Allegro MedicalTop 1% UX performance: B2B Medical & Pharma industry (desktop)- AmazonTop 1% UX performance: Mass Merchants industry (desktop)Top 1% UX performance: Product Page (app)- ASOSTop 1% UX performance overall: Apparel & Accessories industryTop 1% UX performance overall: mobile web- AT&TTop 1% UX performance: Internet Service Providers industry (desktop).- AXA UKTop 1% UX performance overall: Insurance industry- Bang & OlufsenTop 1% UX performance: Homepage & Category Navigation (desktop & mobile)- Best BuyTop 1% UX performance: On-Site Search (desktop)- Booking.comTop 1% UX performance overall: Travel & Accommodations industry- Build.comTop 1% UX performance: Home & Hardware industry (desktop)Top 1% UX performance: Product List & Filtering (desktop)- CarParts.comTop 1% UX performance overall: Automotive Parts & Specialty industryTop 1% UX performance: Cart & Checkout (desktop)- ChewyTop 1% UX performance: Pets & Hobbies industry (mobile)- Crate & BarrelTop 1% UX performance: Cart & Checkout (desktop)Top 1% UX performance: Accounts & Self-Service (mobile)- CrutchfieldTop 1% UX performance overall: Electronics & Office industryTop 1% UX performance overall: desktop- DropboxTop 1% UX performance: Digital Subscriptions & SaaS industry (desktop)- EtsyTop 1% UX performance in Cart & Checkout (desktop)- ExpediaTop 1% UX performance overall: Travel & Accommodations industry- FirebaseTop 1% UX performance: Digital Subscriptions & SaaS industry (desktop)- GoustoTop 1% UX performance overall: Meal Kit Subscription industry- GraingerTop 1% UX performance: Home & Hardware industry (mobile)Top 1% UX performance: On-Site Search (mobile)- GucciTop 1% UX performance: Apparel & Accessories industry (desktop)- L.L. BeanTop 1% UX performance overall: Apparel & Accessories industryTop 1% UX performance overall: mobile web- Louis VuittonTop 1% UX performance: Product Page (desktop)- Lowe'sTop 1% UX performance: Home & Hardware industry (desktop)Top 1% UX performance: On-Site Search (mobile & app)- Much Better AdventuresTop 1% UX performance overall: Travel Tours & Experience Booking industry- Musician's FriendTop 1% UX performance: Pets & Hobbies industry (desktop)- MyToys.deTop 1% UX performance: Toys & Crafts industry (desktop)- NordstromTop 1% UX performance overall: Apparel & Accessories industryTop 1% UX performance: Cart & Checkout (desktop)- ProgressiveTop 1% UX performance: Insurance industry (mobile)- REITop 1% UX performance overall: Sports Gear & Equipment industryTop 1% UX performance overall: mobile web- RevzillaTop 1% UX performance: Automotive Parts & Specialty industry (mobile)- SephoraTop 1% UX performance overall: Health & Beauty industryTop 1% UX performance: On-Site Search, Product Page & Checkout (app)- SlackTop 1% UX performance: Digital Subscriptions & SaaS industry (mobile)- SmythsTop 1% UX performance: Toys & Crafts industry (mobile)- TargetTop 1% UX performance: On-Site Search (app)- Van Cleefs & ArpelsTop 1% UX performance: Homepage & Category Navigation (desktop)- Victoria's SecretTop 1% UX performance: Cart & Checkout (app)- WalmartTop 1% UX performance: Mass Merchants industry (desktop)- WayfairTop 1% UX performance: Houseware & Furnishings industry (desktop & app)Top 1% UX performance overall: appE-Commerce UX AwardBaymard awards the top 1% within each industry, as well as the top 1% for theme and platform (e.g. top 1% checkout UX performance, top 1% mobile e-commerce UX performance, etc.).Baymard uses its comprehensive UX benchmark to identify winners within each category. They have conducted 54 rounds of manual benchmarking of 234 top-grossing US and European e-commerce sites across 683 UX guidelines, leading to a UX performance database of more than 215,000+ weighted UX performance scores. Each website has been manually benchmarked using over 680+ UX guidelines, encompassing a thorough heuristic evaluation of each site's UX performance.The total UX performance score assigned to each benchmarked site is an expression of how good (or bad) an e-commerce user experience a first-time user will have at the site based on the 680+ guidelines. The specific UX performance score is calculated using a proprietary weighted multi-parameter algorithm with self-healing normalization.In some instances there are multiple winners within certain categories. Read more about Baymard's research and methodology Baymard InstituteFounded in 2009, Baymard Institute is an independent web UX research organization in the field of user experience and e-commerce. The company’s research is used by over 17,500 brands, agencies, researchers, and UX designers, across 80+ countries, including 71% of all Fortune 500 e-commerce companies. Baymard offers free and paid services ranging from UX research articles to UX auditing and training. Baymard Institute’s mission is to help companies improve the user experience (UX) of their websites and apps by providing large-scale online user behavior research. The company is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.