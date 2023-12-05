E-Commerce UX Awards: Baymard Institute Announces 2023 Winners
Baymard Institute, an independent web research organization in the field of User Experience (UX), releases annual list of Top 1% E-Commerce UX Award winners.COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baymard Institute is awarding those companies with the top 1% UX performance across 18 industries, as well as the top 1% UX performers within specific categories.
“We want to recognize and congratulate this year’s winners for delivering such exceptional digital experiences to their customers and end users,” said Christian Holst, Co-Founder and Director of Research, Baymard Institute. “We hope other companies across the e-commerce landscape will gain inspiration from these award winners as they look to improve their own user experiences.”
Winners are selected from the 234 top-grossing US and European e-commerce sites in Baymard Institute’s UX database. It’s the most comprehensive e-commerce UX performance database in the world, with 14,000+ manually reviewed pages and more than 215,000+ weighted UX performance scores. Each website has been manually benchmarked using 500-680 UX guidelines – a process that requires more than 10,000 hours of UX auditing work – to ensure an accurate evaluation of each site's UX performance.
Top 1% E-Commerce UX Awards - 2023 Winners:
- Ace Hardware
Top 1% UX performance: Home & Hardware industry (mobile)
- Adidas
Top 1% UX performance: Apparel & Accessories industry (desktop)
Top 1% UX performance: Cart & Checkout (desktop)
- Albertsons
Top 1% UX performance: Online Grocery industry (desktop)
Allegro Medical
Top 1% UX performance: B2B Medical & Pharma industry (desktop)
- Amazon
Top 1% UX performance: Mass Merchants industry (desktop)
Top 1% UX performance: Product Page (app)
- ASOS
Top 1% UX performance overall: Apparel & Accessories industry
Top 1% UX performance overall: mobile web
- AT&T
Top 1% UX performance: Internet Service Providers industry (desktop).
- AXA UK
Top 1% UX performance overall: Insurance industry
- Bang & Olufsen
Top 1% UX performance: Homepage & Category Navigation (desktop & mobile)
- Best Buy
Top 1% UX performance: On-Site Search (desktop)
- Booking.com
Top 1% UX performance overall: Travel & Accommodations industry
- Build.com
Top 1% UX performance: Home & Hardware industry (desktop)
Top 1% UX performance: Product List & Filtering (desktop)
- CarParts.com
Top 1% UX performance overall: Automotive Parts & Specialty industry
Top 1% UX performance: Cart & Checkout (desktop)
- Chewy
Top 1% UX performance: Pets & Hobbies industry (mobile)
- Crate & Barrel
Top 1% UX performance: Cart & Checkout (desktop)
Top 1% UX performance: Accounts & Self-Service (mobile)
- Crutchfield
Top 1% UX performance overall: Electronics & Office industry
Top 1% UX performance overall: desktop
- Dropbox
Top 1% UX performance: Digital Subscriptions & SaaS industry (desktop)
- Etsy
Top 1% UX performance in Cart & Checkout (desktop)
- Expedia
Top 1% UX performance overall: Travel & Accommodations industry
- Firebase
Top 1% UX performance: Digital Subscriptions & SaaS industry (desktop)
- Gousto
Top 1% UX performance overall: Meal Kit Subscription industry
- Grainger
Top 1% UX performance: Home & Hardware industry (mobile)
Top 1% UX performance: On-Site Search (mobile)
- Gucci
Top 1% UX performance: Apparel & Accessories industry (desktop)
- L.L. Bean
Top 1% UX performance overall: Apparel & Accessories industry
Top 1% UX performance overall: mobile web
- Louis Vuitton
Top 1% UX performance: Product Page (desktop)
- Lowe's
Top 1% UX performance: Home & Hardware industry (desktop)
Top 1% UX performance: On-Site Search (mobile & app)
- Much Better Adventures
Top 1% UX performance overall: Travel Tours & Experience Booking industry
- Musician's Friend
Top 1% UX performance: Pets & Hobbies industry (desktop)
- MyToys.de
Top 1% UX performance: Toys & Crafts industry (desktop)
- Nordstrom
Top 1% UX performance overall: Apparel & Accessories industry
Top 1% UX performance: Cart & Checkout (desktop)
- Progressive
Top 1% UX performance: Insurance industry (mobile)
- REI
Top 1% UX performance overall: Sports Gear & Equipment industry
Top 1% UX performance overall: mobile web
- Revzilla
Top 1% UX performance: Automotive Parts & Specialty industry (mobile)
- Sephora
Top 1% UX performance overall: Health & Beauty industry
Top 1% UX performance: On-Site Search, Product Page & Checkout (app)
- Slack
Top 1% UX performance: Digital Subscriptions & SaaS industry (mobile)
- Smyths
Top 1% UX performance: Toys & Crafts industry (mobile)
- Target
Top 1% UX performance: On-Site Search (app)
- Van Cleefs & Arpels
Top 1% UX performance: Homepage & Category Navigation (desktop)
- Victoria's Secret
Top 1% UX performance: Cart & Checkout (app)
- Walmart
Top 1% UX performance: Mass Merchants industry (desktop)
- Wayfair
Top 1% UX performance: Houseware & Furnishings industry (desktop & app)
Top 1% UX performance overall: app
E-Commerce UX Award
Baymard awards the top 1% within each industry, as well as the top 1% for theme and platform (e.g. top 1% checkout UX performance, top 1% mobile e-commerce UX performance, etc.).
Baymard uses its comprehensive UX benchmark to identify winners within each category. They have conducted 54 rounds of manual benchmarking of 234 top-grossing US and European e-commerce sites across 683 UX guidelines, leading to a UX performance database of more than 215,000+ weighted UX performance scores. Each website has been manually benchmarked using over 680+ UX guidelines, encompassing a thorough heuristic evaluation of each site's UX performance.
The total UX performance score assigned to each benchmarked site is an expression of how good (or bad) an e-commerce user experience a first-time user will have at the site based on the 680+ guidelines. The specific UX performance score is calculated using a proprietary weighted multi-parameter algorithm with self-healing normalization.
In some instances there are multiple winners within certain categories. Read more about Baymard's research and methodology.
Baymard Institute
Founded in 2009, Baymard Institute is an independent web UX research organization in the field of user experience and e-commerce. The company’s research is used by over 17,500 brands, agencies, researchers, and UX designers, across 80+ countries, including 71% of all Fortune 500 e-commerce companies. Baymard offers free and paid services ranging from UX research articles to UX auditing and training. Baymard Institute’s mission is to help companies improve the user experience (UX) of their websites and apps by providing large-scale online user behavior research. The company is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.
David Ruvalcaba
Baymard Institute
david@baymard.com
