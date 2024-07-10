CrowdBUILD: A Monumental Leap in Accessible and Sustainable Housing via Crowdfunding
iBuild Global, in collaboration with Crowdera, are launching CrowdBUILD: a platform dedicated to raising funds to support affordable housing construction.
This remarkable partnership creates the world's first platform with fully traceable donor-funded projects and real-time progress reporting – the ultimate in accountability and impactful giving.”DOVER, DE, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A groundbreaking global initiative, CrowdBUILD, is poised to revolutionize the housing ecosystem by harnessing the power of online fundraising. This joint initiative between Crowdera, a leader in digital transformation and fundraising platform builder software, and iBUILD Global, a developer of unique software for stakeholders throughout the construction industry, aims to tackle the global housing crisis with a sustainable and impactful approach.
CrowdBUILD goes beyond just building homes; it builds the future. The initiative integrates cutting-edge green technology, renewable energy solutions, and rainwater harvesting practices, ensuring the houses constructed are not only affordable but also environmentally responsible. This commitment to sustainability directly aligns with ESG principles and contributes to global efforts to reduce CO2 emissions.
CrowdBUILD is driven by philanthropy; it aims to lift communities out of vulnerability. The platform directly supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by promoting affordable housing solutions and creates potential for post-disaster relief, supporting those affected by extreme weather-related displacement.
Building a Brighter Future, One Community at a Time
CrowdBUILD will launch in mid-July, initially focusing on supporting reputable charitable institutions in Africa and India. The platform offers a multifaceted approach to tackling the housing crisis:
Crowdfunding: Individuals can contribute directly to housing projects, making a tangible difference in the lives of families in developing economies, post-disaster settings, and low-income areas.
Bridging the Financing Gap: CrowdBUILD has the potential to help families raise down payments for mortgages and access government subsidies for housing.
Matching Funds: Builders and corporations can engage employees through the platform, attracting matching funds for projects, further accelerating the impact.
Workforce Training: CrowdBUILD opens doors through workforce training for those who have struggled to find employment, contributing to lifting people above the poverty line.
Innovation at its Core
iBUILD Global, with a proven track record of over seven years, brings its innovative construction technology solutions to the table. Their state-of-the-art platform and interoperable apps, featuring web3 functionality, ensure transparency and efficiency throughout the building process.
Nancy Welsh, COO of iBUILD Global and a prominent figure in the housing advocacy space, expresses her enthusiasm: "The CrowdBUILD initiative is a game-changer. It opens doors for charitable housing projects and workforce training for those in need. This remarkable partnership merges the best of both worlds: iBUILD's construction expertise and Crowdera's fundraising technology. The result? The world's first platform with fully traceable donor-funded projects and real-time progress reporting – the ultimate in accountability and impactful giving."
Dr. Rajan Samuel, CEO of Crowdera, who has been empowering communities through sustainable development for over four decades, further emphasizes the urgency and potential of CrowdBUILD: "With rapid urbanization and a growing housing deficit, billions will require new homes by 2030. Many face financial constraints, hindering access to formal housing. CrowdBUILD tackles this challenge head-on. By merging Crowdera's robust fundraising technology with iBUILD's mobile construction platform, we've created a pioneering initiative - the first of its kind - leveraging crowdfunding for affordable housing and fostering community involvement. CrowdBUILD’s innovative approach combines technology, affordability, and community engagement, addressing housing needs in both urban and rural areas."
CrowdBUILD represents a monumental leap forward in tackling the global housing crisis through community fundraising. This groundbreaking initiative paves the way for a future where everyone has access to safe, sustainable, and affordable housing.
