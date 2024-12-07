UPDATE: 91 N at exit 9 has fully reopened

State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification Both lanes of I-91 Northbound have been REOPENED at Exit 9. Please drive carefully.

