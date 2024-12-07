91 N at exit 9, both lanes

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Both lanes of I-91 Northbound are CLOSED at Exit 9 due to a MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH.

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.