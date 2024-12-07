UPDATE: 91 N at exit 9, one lane closed

Update:

One lane of I-91 Northbound has reopened at Exit 9. One lane remains closed due to a MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

From: Heider, Lisa via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Saturday, December 7, 2024 1:24 AM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: 91 N at exit 9, both lanes

