December 6, 2024 Cayetano pushes PHIVOLCS modernization amid heightened disaster risks Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday stressed the urgent need to modernize the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), citing Taal Volcano's minor eruption this week as a wake-up call for the country's disaster preparedness. During the deliberations on the PHIVOLCS Modernization Act (Senate Bill No. 2825) on December 4, 2024, Cayetano pointed out the importance of a proactive approach to disaster preparedness and risk reduction. "Ang Pilipinas kasi isa sa pinaka-vulnerable [when it comes to disasters caused by natural hazards]. Mabigat na wake-up call sa atin ang pagsabog ng Taal, and may mga areas na hindi gitna ng media activities, pero bugbog sila sa calamities," he said. "That's what this modernization bill is about. How we can mitigate disasters, risks, how we can prepare, and how we can also take care of our nature better," he added. According to PHIVOLCS, a four-minute minor phreatomagmatic eruption, or an eruption involving both water and magma, occurred at Taal Volcano in Batangas at 5:58 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3. Cayetano pointed out that only 10 of the country's 24 active volcanoes are currently monitored, and only Taal and Mayon volcanoes have complete monitoring systems. He added that the country lags behind its regional peers in seismic monitoring capabilities. "Taiwan, which is 36,197 square kilometers, has 194 seismic stations as of 2019 while the Philippines, which is 300,000 square kilometers, only has 125," the senator said. Cayetano said the proposed measure aims to address these gaps by modernizing PHIVOLCS' equipment, increasing the number of seismic stations, and ensuring better salaries and training for its personnel. "Ang PHIVOLCS ngayon parang TV na functional, pero you can only watch [several] channels. They are doing their best based on what equipment we bought, but as I said they can do much better if we give them the right equipment," he said. The senator also explained that the bill would serve as a framework for ensuring a clear and consistent approach to disaster preparedness and response. "It's a modernization bill, a coordination bill, it's a bill that provides for master planning but more than that, it provides a framework," he said. "With the law, it becomes policy, and the framework is clear to everyone," he added. Under the proposed measure, PHIVOLCS would be able to establish more seismic stations and implement capacity-building programs. "At our present rate, it will take up to 43 years bago makumpleto yung 300 seismic stations kasi every year, iilan lang ang ina-approve natin," Cayetano said. "But with the law, hopefully, it will be clear na may modernization plan, and in five years, makumpleto nila [ang seismic stations]," he added. Cayetano also pointed out the broader implications of the bill, saying it is "only one part of a bigger puzzle on how to keep the Philippines and Filipinos safe." Cayetano, hinikayat ang agarang modernisasyon ng PHIVOLCS sa harap ng tumitinding banta ng sakuna Idiniin ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Miyerkules ang pangangailangan ng modernisasyon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) kasunod ng pagputok ng Bulkang Taal ngayong linggoo. Aniya, "wake-up call" ito para sa kahandaan ng bansa sa mga sakuna. Sa pagtalakay ng Sendao ng PHIVOLCS Modernization Act (Senate Bill No. 2825) nitong December 4, 2024, binigyang diin ni Cayetano ang kahalagahan ng maagap na paghahanda sa "disasters caused by natural hazards." "Ang Pilipinas kasi isa sa pinaka-vulnerable [when it comes to disasters caused by natural hazards]. Mabigat na wake-up call sa atin ang pagsabog ng Taal, and may mga areas na hindi gitna ng media activities, pero bugbog sila sa calamities," aniya. "That's what this modernization bill is about. How we can mitigate disasters, risks, how we can prepare, and how we can also take care of our nature better," dagdag niya. Ayon sa PHIVOLCS, naganap ang apat na minutong minor na phreatomagmatic eruption, o isang pagsabog na may tubig at magma, sa Bulkang Taal sa Batangas noong 5:58 a.m. nitong Martes, December 3. Ayon sa senador, sa kasalukuyan ay sampu lamang sa 24 na aktibong bulkan sa bansa ang kayang i-monitor ng PHIVOLCS, at tanging ang Taal at Mayon ang may kumpletong monitoring system. Bukod dito, malaki rin ang pagkukulang ng Pilipinas kumpara sa ibang bansa sa rehiyon pagdating sa seismic monitoring. "Taiwan, which is 36,197 square kilometers, has 194 seismic stations as of 2019 while the Philippines, which is 300,000 square kilometers, only has 125," sabi niya. Ayon kay Cayetano, layunin ng panukalang ito na tugunan ang kakulangan sa makabagong kagamitan ng PHIVOLCS, dagdagan ang seismic stations, at tiyakin ang mas maayos na sahod at pagsasanay para sa mga tauhan at eksperto ng ahensya. "Ang PHIVOLCS ngayon parang TV na functional, pero you can only watch [several] channels. They are doing their best based on what equipment we bought, but as I said they can do much better if we give them the right equipment," sabi niya. Ipinaliwanag din ng senador na magiging gabay ang panukalang ito para sa malinaw at tuloy-tuloy na paghahanda at pagtugon sa sakuna. "It's a modernization bill, a coordination bill, it's a bill that provides for master planning but more than that, it provides a framework," sabi niya. "With the law, it becomes policy, and the framework is clear to everyone," dagdag niya. Sa ilalim ng panukala, magtatayo ng mas maraming seismic stations ang PHIVOLCS at magpapatupad ng mga programang pangkapasidad para sa mga tauhan nito. "At our present rate, it will take up to 43 years bago makumpleto yung 300 seismic stations kasi every year, iilan lang ang ina-approve natin," wika ng senador. "But with the law, hopefully, it will be clear na may modernization plan, and in five years, makumpleto nila [ang seismic stations]," dagdag niya. Binigyang diin din ni Cayetano na ang panukalang batas na ito ay bahagi lamang ng mas malawak na hakbang para masigurong ligtas ang Pilipinas at ang mga Pilipino.

